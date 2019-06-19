First Ever Flip-Shoe Unites the Best of Flip-Flops and Traditional Shoes to Beat the Summer Heat

Kfar Veradim, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --Flip-flops are great for keeping feet cool during the summer but they don't do much in the way of arch support. On the flip-side, closed-toed shoes provide plenty of support but they also trap in heat. The world's first flip-shoe aims to bring together the best of both worlds: the ease and comfort of a flip-flop with the protection and support of a traditional shoe.



Dubbed LINK, the flip-shoe hugs the wearer's foot to provide arch support and protection for the toes. The soft exterior acts as a buffer against the ground, curbs, tree roots and other objects that can injure toes and feet. Vents wrap around the sides of the shoe, allowing air to flow through to keep the wearer's feet cool and comfortable. These vents also act as joints in the sole of the shoe, enabling it to bend naturally along with the wearer's foot.



All of the materials used to make the flip-shoe are vegan-friendly. Even those who don't follow a vegan lifestyle can feel good about the company's efforts not to use animal byproducts during the manufacturing process. The materials are sustainable and follow fair-trade practices as well, proving that the creators of the LINK flip-shoe care about more than just making a profit.



Yehuda Azoulay, the creator of the flip-shoe, says, "Customers are given freedom and safety so that they can wear it anywhere, even in crowded urban landscapes." The shoe is water-resistant as well, making it an excellent choice to wear to the pool or after a sweaty workout.



To bring the flip-shoe to customers around the world, Azoulay has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $12,500. At the time of this release, the campaign had already more than doubled its target! With more than 30 days remaining in the campaign, it will likely continue to bring in even more funding, virtually guaranteeing that backers will receive their rewards as scheduled.



Campaign contributors can get a pair of flip-shoes for just $69, more than 40-percent off the expected retail price of $119. After backers have claimed these early-bird offers, the Indiegogo price will rise to $79. Backers can obtain multiple pairs for larger contributions. Backers will receive their shoes in November 2019.