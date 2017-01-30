First Ever Hand Warming Smartphone Case Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --The makers of WinterCase, the world's first smartphone case that is capable of warming a user's hands and providing a full battery charge, have just launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds for the project. This multifunctioning case is set to revolutionize the winter smartphone experience by providing an effective solution for the problems associated with cold weather usage.



Now, users can take selfies, make calls, and send messages wherever they are because the case provides much-needed warmth. Before, smartphone usage was challenging in cooler temperatures or while out enjoying winter sports. Touchscreen manipulation becomes arduous when wearing gloves. It can be difficult, and even dangerous without protective gear in sub-freezing temperatures, as fingers become vulnerable to frostbite. Touch-screen gloves were created as a solution but research proves that only the natural touch of fingers can yield the right amount of functionality for full smartphone usage.



WinterCase offers the perfect solution by providing comfortable warmth for up to three hours. There is an on/off switch to control the hand warmth function. The effect is much like the warming sensation of a heated steering wheel. It also acts as a portable charger, providing one full smartphone battery charge. Users can plug their phones into the battery to replenish their phone's battery.



The cases' stylish, slim design can seamlessly fit over a user's smartphone. The shape accommodates for normal smartphone features, such as the camera slot and ports. With a thin battery, combined with the sleek shape of today's smartphones, the overall thickness is minimal, giving users in colder climates or anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors in the winter, the power to use their smartphones comfortably without having to operate with frozen fingers.



WinterCase comes with a regular protective back cover as well. The phone case is available for most iPhone and Samsung models, including iPhone 6, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 and S6 Edge.



Backers can choose to order one or more cases at the Indiegogo campaign prices as perks for contributing. WinterCase is available in four on-trend colors: Onyx, Arctic, Crimson, and Navy Blue.



To participate in the campaign or to learn more, visit the WinterCase Indiegogo page.



About WinterCase

WinterCase was created by a dedicated team of Toronto-based tech enthusiasts who recognized the obstacles of smartphone use during winter. Designed to provide a solution for cold weather usage, WinterCase makes it easy for users to enjoy the outdoors while still being able to take advantage of the full functioning of their smartphones with comfort and ease.