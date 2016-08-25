First Ever Native iPhone & Andriod nopCommerce App Is Launched

Dhaka, Bangladesh -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Good news for nopCommerce store owners - nopStation announces the launch of a first-ever native iPhone and Android app for an extremely reasonable price. It offers with and without source code version at a price of $1000 and $3000 for both platforms.



For the launching of the app, this August 2016, the company will offer a special 30% discount at http://www.nop-station.com/nopcommerce-mobile-app-offer.



Demo Video:

The features and power of nopApp is shown in a demo video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DK2Z_W3daUk.



How it Works:

The app needs a plugin to be installed in the server. This plugin provides secured api access to the app. In the app, the link of the api is provided and it starts working in short time. Within 24-48 hours the app is live. If client needs any customization on color and theme, that also is offered for small additional cost.



Clients:

Already the app has been launched and tested by a number of clients. One of the top Nigerian sites, Obeezi.com is now using the app and others on the way.



Features:

NopApp has the following features out of the box.



- Notification facility

- 3-level categories with picture icon

- Changeable banner

- Featured products

- Favorite product for customers

- Full checkout from app

- Payment integration

- QR/Barcode scanner

- Store locator



About nopStation

nopStation is a nopCommerce focused company with a number of nopCommerce experts and mobile app developers. They have a strong team of nopCommerce certified developers and 2 nopMVPs. They have been working on nopCommerce since 2010. Their company, Brain Station-23, started in 2006, in 10 years grew to be one of the top 10 software company in Bangladesh with a foothold in US, Netherlands, and Germany.



Location:

2, Mohakhali C/A

Dhaka, Bangladesh



http://www.nop-station.com



Contact:

Razib Mahmud

+88 01912055164

razib@nop-station.com



https://www.facebook.com/nopstation.bs23/?fref=ts

https://twitter.com/NopStation