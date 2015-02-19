Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --ProofreadAnywhere.com started as just a blog written by Caitlin Pyle, who regularly earns $3000 or more a month from home proofreading for court reporters. In addition to proofreading for 20+ court reporters each month, Pyle now offers an online course to help others learn to do it, too.



"If you're good, court reporters keep coming back," Pyle says. "So you don't have to market yourself as much." Soon after starting the site, Pyle started offering an e-book and hands-on training for a reasonable fee. "I had taught a handful of people to do it with great results," says Pyle. "It was time to buckle down and make my methods available for more people."



The e-book and training program sold at lightning speed to students worldwide. Pyle says, "It was overwhelming. I had no clue it would ever be so popular, and I soon realized I needed a more efficient way to be more present for my students even if I'm not with them face-to-face." Students who have completed the program are already seeing results. Victoria Hubbard of Greenville, SC stated, "I intend to make this my full-time job eventually, and based on what I'm seeing right now, there's no doubt in my mind that I'll be able to bring home at least what I'm making now."



The newly-launched online course, Transcript Proofreading: Theory and Practice, is a start-to-finish roadmap. Beginning with the very basics, like what transcripts and court reporters are, students move through the modules in the course on to more advanced areas, including practice transcripts and how to find clients. The course offers students a reasonably-priced opportunity to embark on a new career path. "If you follow my instructions the way I lay them out, you can make back the money you invest in the course pretty rapidly." Pyle says.



Caitlin Pyle founded Proofread Anywhere in 2014 and has been proofreading transcripts for court reporters since 2009. She and her husband Ben reside in Orlando, Florida, and plan to begin a year-long travel adventure through South America this summer.



