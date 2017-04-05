First Ever Sound Table Set to Revolutionize the Modern Interior Space

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --Designed by IoT start-up, KAMARQ, Sound Table is the world's first piece of furniture that also serves as a source of music, ambient sound, and a home network hub, thus simplifying the modern interior space. It was created as a solution for all the clutter many households face with today's heavily plugged-in lifestyle, unifying home speakers, charging outlets, and network connectivity within the framework of a sleek, stylish cube or table. The result is high-quality sound and the interior spaciousness to enjoy it in.



After proving to be immensely popular in Japan, where a 2016 crowdfunding campaign was funded by more than 200%, Sound Table is now being made available outside of Japan through a new Kickstarter campaign.



Sound Table comes with Bluetooth functionality, allowing users to play music from any device through the table. This makes it possible to tastefully enhance dinner parties with favorite songs, to create a serene atmosphere through pleasant background sounds with one of the table's ten ambient tracks, to enjoy podcasts, classical music, or inspiring sounds while working at home, or any other ideal sound environment one chooses to create.



It's also possible to program playlists and sound schedules through the Sound Table mobile app and to hear weather notifications. To cut down on cord clutter, Sound Table comes with a power outlet and USB hub on the side.



Created with next generation flat panel speaker technology, the table is the actual speaker. Two state-of-the-art diaphragms emit sounds by producing oscillations through the entire tabletop, without causing as much as a vibration and leaving table top beverages perfectly tranquil.



Sound Table is manufactured in Indonesia under the direct management of KAMARQ at a factory that specializes in building high-end furniture for Japanese brands. Each piece is crafted from carefully selected, FSC-approved premium hardwoods, including white oak for the tabletop, and white oak, mahogany or Sungkai wood for the legs, depending on the color chosen.



The founders, headed by Naoki Wada, a furniture manufacturing expert with a decade of experience in Indonesian business, Michikazu Iwakura, a software specialist and audio engineer, Shuwa Tei, a leading industrial designer in Japan and Ken Machino, a marketing expert are launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds for the completion of the project and to allow early backers the chance to experience Sound Table with excellent discounts, as well as fantastic offers available only through the crowdfunding campaign.



Supporters can choose from Early Bird and Kickstarter discounts on the Cube or the Modern Delta table in Bi-Color, Ash Gray, or Natural Brown. They can also choose the Chair and Bench in Ash Gray and Natural Brown; these two pieces don't come with speaker capability. Supporters can opt to color customize their Sound Table for an extra cost, or even visit the factory in Indonesia, meet the CEO and learn about this innovative new smart furniture line, and have their table fully customized.



About KAMARQ

KAMARQ is an IoT venture with a mission to design products that help to make the modern lifestyle more simplistic and convenient through creating functional, stylish furniture. The brand is inspired by the Japanese cultural aesthetic, attempting to bring more 'unfilled space,' to consumers' lives, as it is within this space that the imagination can take flight, the spirit can be refreshed and the body, re-energized.