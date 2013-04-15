First Lady Mary Pat Christie Shows Support for Autism Education as Honorary Co-Chair of Go the Distance for Autism

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2013 --New Jersey’s First Lady Mary Pat Christie has voiced her support of Go the Distance for Autism by becoming Honorary Co-Chair of the May 5 bike event. The First Lady has taken a leading role in embracing autism awareness since 2011, focusing many of her efforts on highlighting the innovative work being done by organizations throughout the state to help learners with autism and their families. Governor Christie and his Administration are committed to finding new and innovative ways to help New Jersey families impacted by autism.



“Go the Distance for Autism has become one of the most successful autism awareness events in the Garden State,” said Mrs. Christie. “As First Lady, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many people who are doing remarkable things to empower children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. I applaud the work that Alpine, EPIC, Garden, REED and other organizations like them do every day to make a difference in so many lives throughout our state. The Governor joins me in congratulating all these organizations for their years of service to the great state of New Jersey.”



To date, the 2013 Go the Distance for Autism bike event has raised over $350,000 through corporate sponsorships and donations. All funds raised will benefit Alpine Learning Group, The EPIC School, Garden Academy and REED Academy, four northern New Jersey schools for learners with autism. The event features three long-distance rides on the scenic roads of Bergen County as well as Family and Kids Rides, which will take place on the grounds of the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall. For more information about the event, visit www.gtd4autism.org and register today to ride, donate or volunteer.



About Alpine Learning Group

Alpine Learning Group, The EPIC School, Garden Academy and REED Academy are non-profit organizations located in northern NJ that provide educational and behavioral services to children and adults with autism. Autism is a neurobiologically-based developmental disability that emerges during a child’s first three years of life. Individuals with autism display marked impairments in communication and social skills as well as a restricted range of interests and behavior.



For more information, please visit www.alpinelearninggroup.org - www.epicschool.org - www.gardenacademy.org and www.reedacademy.org