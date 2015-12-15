First Night Virginia Announces Wristband Sales Now Available for the 2016 New Year's Eve Celebration

Charlottesville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --First Night Virginia is pleased to announce wristbands for the 34th annual celebration are now available. The wristbands for adults are $16 and the price for children up to the age of 15 is $6, while a family pack can be purchased for $38. Children aged 5 and under are admitted to the event for free. Prices will go up on December 30.



People wishing to attend the most exciting festival of 2015 can visit http://www.firstnightva.org/fnv_store.html



The community celebration of arts is set to take place on December 31st in Downtown Charlottesville VA. The event is the second oldest First Night in the country, and according to organizers, this year will be the biggest and the best in the history of Frist Night Virginia.



First Night Virginia has gained a reputation as one of the best family events to welcome in the New Year. The celebration has gained such a reputation it attracts visitors from all over the world, including Australia, France, and the UK. With events catering for people of all ages, from young children, teenagers, couples and seniors, it has become a true community event for all to enjoy.



Headliners for the 2015 First Night Virginia include Taylor Mathews, Scotty Cavanaugh Action Comedy and the Sally Rose Band. Lots of other shows will be taking part including magic shows, comedy, a juggler, and musical acts ranging from rock 'n' roll, pop to indie. With so many different shows to enjoy and so much to do, the First Night Virginia is an event that visitors talk about for many weeks after they welcome the New Year.



For information about performers, events, schedules and locations, and to buy wristbands, please visit http://www.firstnightva.org/index_ss.html



About First Night Virginia

First Night Virginia is a non-profit volunteer organization whose mission is to celebrate New Year's Eve by bringing artists and community together for a unique evening of performances, events and activities. First Night Virginia creates a festive atmosphere throughout Downtown Charlottesville and is committed to remaining affordable, accessible, inclusive and fund for all ages. It began in 1982 and is the second oldest First Night in the country. 2016 is the 34th annual community celebration of the arts.