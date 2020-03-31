Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2020 --Brooklyn, New York: Velobiotics™ today announced the launch of Velo16™ - Probiotic Digestive Capsules, a new Probiotic Product that incorporates patented Velobiotics™ gut-delivery technology. A green, probiotic-friendly and innovative system utilizing supercritical CO2 to preserve probiotics from the elements and protect them against destruction by gastric acid.



Velo16™ is a 16-Strain probiotic product incorporating US-patented probiotic-delivery system and offering a new way for men and women using probiotics to enjoy maximum digestive-health benefits from probiotics.



"This is a revolutionary product, using cutting-edge technology" says Dr. C. Chuma, MD and CEO of Velobiotics™. "We can now enjoy the full benefits of probiotics in digestive, immune and urogenital health that were previously unrealized due to probiotics delivery challenges."



Velo16™ is the first among the range of products that will be developed by Velobiotics™ targeting different aspects of human health including gut health, female intimate health, immune health, children probiotics among others.



Benefits of Velo16™ Probiotic Capsules include:

-1000x More Probiotics to The Gut! – Guaranteed delivery of the label claim - ensures users receive the full health benefits of probiotics

-16 Strains of Probiotics – Comprehensive combination of 16 of most clinically studied probiotics means that users do not have to look for additional strains.

-

Restore balance in the Gut – Gives the gut a healthy boost, promotes the digestive health, and immunes health and urogenital health.Velo16™ Probiotic Digestive Capsules will be available starting 01st April 2020 at $29.95. For more information on Velo16™ visit http://velo16.space