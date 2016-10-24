First Quality Approved System Launched for Virtual Business Worldwide

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --For Virtual Industry Professionals and Virtual Business Owners to demonstrate their commitment to running a proven quality business that results in a high quality level of client services.



The Australian Association for Virtual Industry Professionals Ltd is the first not-for-profit Australian association looking after the interests of virtual assistants and other home-based businesses in Australia.



The Association (www.aavip.com.au) has developed a world-first Quality Virtual Business Program. The program has just awarded the first virtual businesses to be quality approved in Australia.



The Quality Virtual Business Program was developed as part of a wide consultation process within the industry. Representatives from all areas of the industry were included in the consultation process. The Quality Virtual Business Program helps the Association meet its objects of promoting ongoing professional development and setting quality benchmark standards for the industry.



While there are other accreditation programs available these are linked directly to the person. This is the first program of its kind worldwide that links quality to virtual business practices. If the business is sold or the person removes themselves from the business the quality virtual business approval will still apply to the business.



Good quality control comes from good systems and procedures, effective documentation and a commitment to continuous improvement by all sections of the business. This results in higher customer satisfaction and growth through testimonials and referrals to the business. The business owner's ability to demonstrate their commitment to building a high level quality of customer service will ensure clients stay longer and become an advocate for your business.



President of AAVIP – Judy Small

List of Accredited Businesses:

Adminaholics

Just in Time Virtual Assistant

Toowoomba's Business Solutions

MiVirtual

AVAPlus



About AAVIP

AAVIP is the first not for profit association registered in Australia for the virtual assistant and virtual business industry. It is a member driven organisation and the members of the Board are elected by the members each year.



Media Contact:

aavipboard@gmail.com