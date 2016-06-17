First-Time Author Announces the Release of Puzzle Book 'Easy Peasy Sudoku Puzzles'

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --Newbie author RT Gill at http://sudokufit.com recently announced the launch of his first book.



Easy Peasy Sudoku Puzzles is a set of 150 Sudoku puzzles, aimed at beginners.



"Sudoku is a fascinating way to play puzzle games and is a great way to spend your leisure time." says author RT Gill, a Sudoku addict and author of this book.



The book is printed as a handy-sized paperback with just one puzzle to a page. This makes it easy to carry around and use when on the move. It's also suitable for kids to learn. It is the first in a series where the author plans to publish other editions covering medium and tough levels of puzzles, covering all readers' abilities.



"I immediately noticed the excellent layout of this book. The puzzles are not crammed onto the page, with little margins. Instead, there are big margins and a large space at the bottom of each page for notes. Answers are in the back…and it is really clear and bold. Crisp and clear puzzle grids. So all in all, I thought this was an excellent puzzle book." (Bassocantor) (Review on Amazon)



About RT Gill

RT Gill is a numbers man who just loves solving and creating Sudoku puzzles.



Find out more on his website at http://sudokufit.com. He can also be contacted at gill@sudokufit.com.