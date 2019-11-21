First Time Author Is on the Hunt for Retribution

St. Augustine, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --In her debut novel, Retribution, author T.K. Walls gives readers a story that could happen to anyone of us and leaves us wondering what would happen if it did. Retribution follows the story of a man named Seth. He was an adolescent when he discovered he had a flair for killing—an activity he simply enjoyed.



Killing was exciting, and as he grew older, it gave him a purpose. But the urges stopped the day Rachel moved in next door. She became his best friend and the most important person in his life—that is until the day she died.



A plane crash takes the lives of Rachel and most of her family. It isn't until a second plane crash takes the life of Rachel's surviving daughter that Seth's thirst to kill again awakens. As he searches for the reason behind the tragedies, he begins to discover a grisly truth—one that renews his sense of purpose and prepares him to unleash retribution on everyone involved…



Impressively, T.K. Walls has already been nominated for the 2020 Thriller Awards and the Ben Franklin Awards for the Mystery and Thriller Fiction category for her debut novel.



The Retribution author grew up in Ohio, and joined the Army following high school. She served in Bremerhaven, West Germany, as a Military Police Officer with the 64th MP Company.



She married her husband in Denmark and after the military, she returned to the states. From Ohio to Indiana, Walls became a registered nurse and attorney, eventually moving to Florida, where she and her children reside today.



The idea for her novel came to Walls during her time at law school but her busy and dedicated life could not afford her to write the tale just yet. Retribution continued to evolve over the years following her travels throughout Europe and the Midwest. Her passion for history and unique turn-of-the-century homes and churches brought her story to life.



Retribution is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Indigo River Publishing.