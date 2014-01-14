First-Time Las Vegas Home Buyer Is Only 22 Years Old

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2014 --Rob Flitton, “The Closer”, a top REALTOR in the market for Las Vegas homes, has just successfully closed a deal for his first-time home-buyer, a 22 year old after coaching the buyer over time and then arranging financing for him - all demonstrating that first-time home-buyers wanting a Las Vegas home can get it done despite financing confusion in the market place.



“It gives me immense pleasure to assist a productive young person buy a new home at such a young age” said Rob Flitton, “and the key was to coach him to the point of being ready and then making sure he had the right FHA financing deal.”



It is well-known that home values in the Las Vegas real estate market rose dramatically over the last 24 months, and this can wreak some havoc on buyers with small down payments who rely on the appraisal being in exact concert with the purchase price. When the appraisal is less than the purchase price, Las Vegas home buyers have to come up with the difference in cash and this opposes the whole ideal of using FHA financing in the first place.



Added Flitton “for this buyer we had to time the market right in order for his financing to work and for him to be able get a purchase price that is safely less that the replacement value of new construction homes."



About Rob Flitton

Rob Flitton is a highly successful real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience as a REALTOR, real estate developer, and custom home builder responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.