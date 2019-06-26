Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --Good news for those looking for a vegan restaraunt in Haneda Airport (also known as Tokyo International Airport). The HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop opens its doors to the public on December 28, 2018. The first all-vegan cafe here serves an array of delicious wholesome and healthy plant-based dishes in the fourth most traveled airport in the world.



Among the offerings you will find carefully prepared quiche, lasagna, salads and sandwiches. All of the flour and rice is certified organic. Don't miss the wonderful vegan breads and desserts including the groundbreaking all-natural "melon pan" in five flavors, N.Y style cheesecake and an array of other scrumptious treats. Gluten-free options are also available.



The Cafe serves organic coffee, lattes, matcha drinks, homemade ginger ale and lemonade as well as a great selection of high quality natural teas. Several Japanese craft beers are available on tap, complimented with a nice grouping of canned craft beers from the USA.



The HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop carries unique gifts and snacks to take on your flight. You will find HealthyTOKYO original Amazake Matcha Latte Mix, pure nut butters (don't miss the pistachio!) and the highest quality organic matcha available in the land that created this green superfood.



"We really wanted to make a cafe that everyone can enjoy", says David Israelsson, Head of Operations at HealthyTOKYO K.K. "While all of our offerings are plant-based, we have created dishes that will be loved by vegans and omnivores alike. Our menus are designed to appeal to the tastes of locals and the increasing number of visitors to Japan", he added.



This is the first brick and mortar offering from HeathyTOKYO K.K. The company has a well-established online presence providing practical advice about staying healthy in Japan and an online shop for additive-free, organic and other food offerings. Their initial focus was on the English-speaking audience living or visiting in Japan and is now expanding to the local Japanese population.



Japan is experiencing a tourism boom with the number of travelers expected to reach about 30 million in 2018, up from 10.4 million in 2013. With the Olympics to be held in Tokyo in 2020, the upward trend is forecasted to continue well into the future. With this influx of visitors, the demand for vegan fare is also on the rise.



Worldwide growth of plant-based food consumption is increasing dramatically as people come to realize the health benefits of more vegetables, grains and fruits in their diets. In Australia, about 10% of the population is now meat-free and in the USA the number of people identifying as Vegan has risen from 1% in 2014 to 6% in 2017. For many others it is not necessarily about eliminating animal products from the diet, it's more about reducing and replacing them with plant-based alternatives.



In Japan, about 5% of the population is vegetarian and close to 3% identify as Vegan. There is certainly a growing consciousness in this country as in others, but fewer places that cater to vegetable lovers.



The number of vegan restaurants in Tokyo is sure to increase and the HealthyTOKYO Cafe & Shop is an outstanding and welcome first vegan addition in Haneda Airport Terminal 2.



Hours: Open 365 days a year 6:30-20:00

Address: Haneda Airport Terminal 2 (3F)

Phone: +81(03)-4405-6502

Website: https://healthytokyo.com