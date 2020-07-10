FirstOntario Credit Union Selects ASAPP to Deliver Industry-Leading Omnichannel Account and Lending Origination Solution for Its Members

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2020 --FirstOntario Credit Union has selected the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform as its in-branch, digital and mobile account and lending origination solution. The ASAPP platform will allow both prospective and existing Members to open retail and business accounts, apply for loans, lines-of-credit and mortgages, in-branch, online, and from a mobile device, anytime and anywhere.



"We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience, no matter which way people choose to do their banking with us", said Dave Schurman, COO, FirstOntario. "Through the ASAPP platform, people will have the ability to decide when and how to open accounts and lending products, and the flexibility to choose how to complete the transaction through a variety of service channels."



FirstOntario has already kick-started the implementation and configuration process and expects to be able to originate new lending products via ASAPP's omnichannel experience platform by Q4-2020. The solution will deliver an engaging experience and provide team efficiency and effectiveness gains, especially as FirstOntario looks to integrate the solution with its Temenos core banking software in the future.



"Choosing ASAPP was about more than just the technology platform", added Schurman. "ASAPP shares our vision for establishing a strategic partnership versus a client-supplier relationship, which is very important to us as we work together to implement, configure and deliver this solution."



ASAPP's streamlined and paperless approach to application management and its unique and highly configurable lending decision matrix will allow FirstOntario to be immediately responsive to prospective Members' lending needs. In turn, this will support FirstOntario's team in serving over 120,000 existing Members and expanding the credit union's community reach to attract new people looking for financial services and advice.



JR Pierman, ASAPP's President and CEO, is excited to announce the 5-year licensing agreement with FirstOntario as its third credit union Client-Partner within the Ontario market and 61st licensed credit union brand in Canada. "We are very proud that FirstOntario has selected the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform and we are already working hard to ensure the initial implementation and configuration results in a great solution launch this fall," said Pierman.



FirstOntario will be the first ASAPP Client-Partner to take advantage of a new Digital Agency Services offering for initial product launch support as part of the new licensing agreement.



About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. To learn more, please visit us today at asappbanking.com.



About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving Members for over 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $5.8 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us today at FirstOntario.com.



