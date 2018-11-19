Fishbusta Fishing Pole Opens IndieGoGo Campaign for Exceptional Fishing Experience

Brisbane, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --For fishers around the world, the fishbusta™ offers a truly unique experience. This new fishing pole offers the ability to fish anywhere. It easily shifts between two modes: a controlled hand line or a conventional cast-and-retrieve rod by extending the tip. Currently funding through an IndieGoGo campaign, the fishbusta offers incredible flexibility that works in many different fishing situations.



The fishbusta is ideal for fishers in many different situations. Unlike regular bulky rods that are difficult to transport, the fishbusta collapses for use while hiking, kayaking, or on any boat. With several different cuff sizes and colors, the rod is also appropriate for kids and adults. The rod also works with both the supplied spinning reel or the fisher's preferred reel.



Tested in lakes, streams, and rivers in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Canada. It packs up small enough to fit in the corner of the family vehicle and comes in a waterproof bag that keeps the rest of the luggage neat and clean. The ability to switch between handline and feel tip is what makes this rod particularly special to adventurous fishers.



The fishbusta was developed by Alex Paine and John Rich, two experienced innovators who have worked on previous projects such as the Dulmont Magnum laptop computer and Solartube skylight. As recreational fishermen, the pair has been developing and perfecting the fishbusta for close to a decade.



Several features make the fishbusta an exceptional rod useful in every situation. It can be used either left or right handed, telescopes into a full rod, and accepts any spinning reel. It has mounts for a torch and a mobile phone. It is also the first rod to include a built-in "feel trigger." The fishbusta has been constructed to have faster reaction time, higher sensitivity, and exceptional line dispersal control under cast. The cuff and ergonomic construction allow fishers to use the full strength of their body to manage larger catches, while also being adaptable enough for children as young as six years old.



Given its flexibility, versatility, and compact function, the fishbusta is ideal for the adventurous fisher. Those interested in learning more about the fishbusta's development and use should visit the project's IndieGoGo page, where funding is currently underway.