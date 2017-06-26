Fit Farm Introduces Transformative Weight Loss Boot Camp Program for Musicians & Artists

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --Fit Farm, Nashville's top-rated fitness retreat, has announced their newest boot camp experience, Boot Camp for Musicians.



Fit Farm is calling all musicians and artists in need of a healthy respite from long hours in the studio and unhealthy habits on the road. Founded on the principle that personalized nutrition and fitness in a goal-busting setting will bring about fast, focused and furious results, Fit Farm's newest all-inclusive stay-and-sweat package offers music industry guests a unique and private fitness experience.



Boot Camp for Musicians offers programs from one to six weeks depending on the artist's schedules and fitness goals. Studies show that it takes 21 days to form new fitness and lifestyle habits, so music industry guests are encouraged to commit to a three-week program and transform unhealthy habits into a healthier lifestyle. A typical day at Fit Farm includes seven hours of health, wellness education, fitness activities, as well as balanced customized nutritional plans, along with post-workout down time. Set amongst the backdrop of 160 acres of rolling hills just outside Music City, Fit Farm's staff and specialty programming is uniquely tailored to musician industry guests requiring a recharge, new challenge, and healthier focus.



The staff at Fit Farm have extensive experience working with high-profile clients around the world and understand the unique challenges the music industry brings. Upon arrival at Musician boot camp, guests are greeted by Kristin Intress, founder, and Chief Experience Officer. "At Fit Farm, we believe in offering musicians and industry pros a unique, private fitness experience that challenges their limits. Artists need to discover the person they want to be, away from the fans," explains Kris. "The sense of community, education, and motivation at Fit Farm gives them the tools beyond the workouts, to take with them when they return to public life. We're focused on sustainable, positive change."



Fit Farm's unique methodology starts with a comprehensive fitness and nutrition evaluation. For the Musicians package, every guest receives a custom plan which includes fitness level assessment, posture analysis, and flexibility training. The program offers cutting-edge body metric data tracking with 3d Body Scanning, RMR and VO2, and Fitbit integration. Music industry guests are pushed to reach new personal goals, and each day includes a full schedule of cross-training, yoga, cardio, team sports and weight training. Inside the Whippy Barn, artists can spin the Whippy Wheel for fitness experiences outside their regular schedule. Laughter is encouraged, and down time activities include culinary workshops, life coaching sessions, volleyball, basketball, conversations around the fire pit and massage therapy session with a licensed massage therapist.



Maximized results are guaranteed at Fit Farm, and the expert staff stands behind their commitment to create challenges with a different kind (and 'flavor') of intensity for musicians. Beyond the uniqueness of venue and the notably picturesque outdoor surroundings which help facilitate scores of distinct fitness and wellness activities, each guest leaves with a manageable fitness strategy and a "real food for life" plan in hand. Musicians will complete Fit Farm's program with a renewed sense of focus, motivation, and commitment to continue their transformational path.



For more information about this Boot Camp for Musicians, or to book any of Fit Farm's programs for an outside-the-box fitness experience, please visit www.fit.farm or call 888-887-5759.



Contact:

Alex Velazquez

stay@fit.farm

888-887-5759

http://fit.farm



