Fit Farm Launches to Help People Reset Their Pace for Life

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 70% of Americans are overweight. A growing waistband contributes to a shorter lifespan, so it is of the utmost importance for people to be active and conscious of their dietary choices and fitness habits. Fit Farm is an all-inclusive residential boot camp based outside of Nashville, TN that challenges its guests, in a transformative, planned environment to be healthy and active. What looks like a farm on the outside and features barns, dogs, gardens, crops, a lake and a lodge, is actually a 'live in' boot camp for health that centers on fast, focused, furious results for members. This transformative residential boot camp will provide people with measurable results in an environment that is entirely focused on fitness, wellness, and nutritional education. Fit Farm will open to the public in 2017.



This boot camp focuses on changing unhealthy behaviors and encourages fitness, healthy eating, and general wellness. It takes 21 days to form new fitness and health habits, so Fit Farm guests are encouraged (but not mandated) to commit to this length of time. Guests will engage in seven hours of exercise every day during their stay at the camp and all activity will take place within the farm as a totally private fitness-ecosystem, providing a results-oriented environment for success. Basic health and metabolic calculations estimate that one week at Fit Farm is equivalent to an entire month of results at home in an optimal, self-guided fitness regimen.



Not only does Fit Farm encourage activity and fitness, but guests will be educated on how to maintain a healthy diet. Fit Farm offers culinary workshops in order to teach people how to put together nutritional meals that don't require much effort and can be maintained on a daily basis. Unlike other boot camps, Fit Farm does not try to sell supplements and vitamins to members, but rather, is focused on practical solutions and a 'real food for real life' practical approach that can be easily implemented in any home/grocery/restaurant environment.



Guests will be tested for health metrics before and after their stay to view/compare measurable results. If none of a guest's metrics (adjudicated by physical fitness testing) have improved upon completion of the program, Fit Farm will offer additional program aid and/or refund (based on case-by-case evaluation and tracked guest-engagement).



Fit Farm's team of experts are dedicated to providing a top quality residential boot camp experience and are committed to maintaining its reputation for being the top rated boot camp Nashville, TN has to offer. With experienced trainers and highly educated nutritionists, Fit Farm is the ultimate destination to achieve a healthy lifestyle – for body, mind, and goals.



According to Fit Farm's founder, Kristin Intress, "At Fit Farm we believe in positively but firmly challenging people's limits, because only then do people truly discover the person they WANT to be."



For more information, visit http://fit.farm.



Video: https://youtu.be/eBvAr3oXiCo