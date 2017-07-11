Fitness Expert Uses Military Diet for Fast Weight Loss – Dan Parker

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2017 --A new diet that helps people to lose weight in the shortest time possible has become one of the most talked about diets of 2017. The Military Diet is what the world has been waiting for according to Dan Parker, a nutritionist and health enthusiast with over eight years of experience in the field.



At a time where 68 percent of adults in the USA are classed as overweight, and 45 million people are trying to lose weight, a new solution is needed. The Military Diet has caused excitement by being one of the simplified and effective diets on the market. It's so successful and so fast that a person can lose 10 pounds within a week and 30 pounds in a month.



Dan Parker, a nutritionist, and health enthusiast said: "The military diet is perfect for those wishing to lose weight quickly for a special occasion. It has become so successful in achieving fast weight loss that female celebrities are using it before appearing on the red carpet to have that perfect picture taken."



There are lots of diets on the market that claim they can achieve fast weight loss but never deliver, so it's no wonder people become skeptical when a new diet makes an appearance with the same claim. However, the Military diet is different, and unlike other fast weight loss diets on the market, this one does work.



The Military Diet is so easy to follow, and people don't have to starve themselves to achieve fast weight loss results. As has been proven, those following the low in calorie diet can enjoy carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats and still achieve the results they need to achieve in the shortest time possible.



"There are a number of reasons that make the Military Diet so effective. First of all, it's low in calories meaning it'll lead to a calorie (energy) deficit in your body. To make up for it, your body will have to use stored fat as fuel. In other words, you'll lose weight," explained Dan Parker



That is not the only reason why the diet has achieved so much success. According to Dan Parker, the diet involves intermittent fasting, which is extremely beneficial for weight loss. Dan Parker explained, "Fasting increases insulin sensitivity, which means the nutrients you ingest go into your muscle and liver cells rather than your fat cells."



Those that have tried to diet before will know that in order to achieve success their metabolic rate needs to increase in order to burn calories. The Military diet plan uses high protein foods, high fiber foods, and foods rich in calcium. These foods help the body to burn fat.



Since being launched, it has become one of the most used diets with brides-to-be using it to look great on their wedding day, and those looking to get slimmer for their holiday. The diet is not just for women; it is also being used by men who want to look good without starving themselves to lose weight.



To learn more about the Military Diet and why it has become one of the most talked about diets in the world, and to see how it works, please visit https://militarydiet.co/



About Dan Parker

Dan is a nutritionist and health enthusiast with over eight years of experience in the field. He has written countless studies and articles on how to eat better and improve health through proper nutrition.