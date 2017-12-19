WICHITA, Kan. -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Wichitans now have an entirely new way to reach and stay on track with their fitness goals. Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center has unveiled its Technogym Fitness equipment. Located at 9758 E. 21st St. N., the new full-service fitness center is set for a hard opening January 1.



Technogym is the official supplier of fitness equipment to six Olympic and Paralympic Games. The advanced machines for Opti-Life were brought in direct from Italy. They sync up with members' fitness tracking devices through an app to monitor complete workout history, suggest training protocols, and help members continually improve.



That's crucial in today's world of digital tracking, explained Zach Gaudet of Opti-Life.



"Technogym is the leading provider of interactive and engaging fitness equipment that until now has not been available in Wichita," said Gaudet. "This equipment will provide everything our members need to be successful in their personal fitness journey."



Opti-Life's charter members and trainers are already making the most of the new equipment. Some of their favorites include:



SKILLRUN™ enables members to combine running/cardio with power training on the same piece of equipment. It can simulate sled push training, parachute training, and even allows members to race each other throughout the facility in a virtual arena. Members can track their run outside and simulate the exact pace.



SKILLMILL™ is a non-motorized curved treadmill that targets strength and agility. It's a favorite of fitness consultant Cody Weber. "It has superior functionality and versatility that allows me to create infinite training combinations with shuffles, cariocas and sled exercises," he said. "This develops improved lateral movement, increased sprint capabilities, and powerful legs."



Selectorized weight training machines have an interactive screen that shows members how to properly do the exercise. They automatically log training stats and can suggest increases and maxes.



"You won't have this fitness experience anywhere else," said Gaudet. "You could manually log your workouts, guesstimate how many calories you've burned and attempt to figure out how to properly perform exercises. Or, you could have Technogym and our Opti-Life app do all that for you seamlessly and accurately."



About Opti-Life

Opti-Life is a full-service health and fitness center located in Wichita, Kan. The $8 million development project will offer many state-of-the-art features such as Technogym® Fitness equipment, Les Mills™ group exercise programming, a 3D body scanner and body composition analyzer, and the state's very first Himalayan Salt Sauna. Features of the 34,000 square feet building will include 7,000 square feet of workout space, 6 workout studios, a rooftop terrace, retail shop, a member café serving organic smoothies, rejuvenation spa, full-service locker rooms, a kids' club and an outdoor 1/4 mile track with built-in equipment.



The project is scheduled for completion in December. For more information on Opti-Life please visit Opti-Life.com