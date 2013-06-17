Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2013 --Fitness Tracker Book, an independent publisher founded in 2012 and based in Denver, Colorado, has released two new promotional videos to better explain and market its two products, Fitness Tracker 2-Year Exercise Log With Points and Project Tracker 2-Year Time Log and Goal Setter. Each video is approximately 5 minutes in length and explains the key features of the books along with detailed product images. The videos can be viewed on the company’s Fitness Tracker Book and Project Tracker Book webpages on its website as well as on YouTube. The videos feature company founder Mark Walters explaining the products and feature original music by Mark Walters and Dave Frick.



Fitness Tracker 2-Year Exercise Log With Points allows users a simple way to record daily exercise for up to 9 fitness activities per month. The book features a simple 6-level points system that allows individuals to keep track of daily exercise using numbers or symbols. Users can calculate points at the end of the month and chart point totals in the Year in Review. The book features an 11” x 8.5” landscape orientation that provides a monthly view of fitness activities. Fitness Tracker allows individuals to record weight, body mass index (BMI), and another health variable every 5 days and to list 6 fitness goals every month. Individuals who wish to record training sessions or special events like hikes or bike rides can record up to 80 events in the Trip Tracker. The book also allows users to chart yearly point totals by activity. Checklists in the back of the book are designed to help users plan for hiking, camping, or other outdoors activities. The 52-page, wire-o bound book features a 10-page introduction, directions, review of exercise fundamentals, and tips for using the book.



The company’s other product offering is Project Tracker 2-Year Time Log & Goal Setter, which allows users to record daily time for up to 8 projects or hobbies using a built-in 2-year calendar. Project Tracker is designed for writers, musicians, or anyone who wishes to become more disciplined and productive with their hours and to ensure that they put in their practice time. Individuals can record daily time spent on activities, calculate hours each week and month, and chart monthly project hours to better visualize time management. The book allows users to record up to 12 short-term goals and record project accomplishments every month. Individuals can also list long-term goals and keep track of books read throughout the year. Project Tracker’s 8.5” x 11” portrait orientation allows users to see a monthly snapshot of project time when the book is laid open flat. This 76-page, spiral-bound book features an 8-page introduction, directions, and tips for getting started and keeping to projects.



In a time when many people are turning to electronic devices and digital applications, Fitness Tracker Book still offers users the ability to record goals, activities, and accomplishments in writing. According to company founder Mark Walters: “The mere act of writing something down makes it more tangible and real. Recording fitness activities and project time in a book rather than a digital device ensures that we stay committed to our exercising and our important projects, which do not power down with our devices, but instead should always remain out in full view. Taking the time to add up hours and calculate points ourselves rather than a device provides a greater sense of ownership and responsibility for keeping on track with exercise and projects.”



Both Fitness Tracker Book and Project Tracker Book cost $10.95 and can be ordered directly from the Fitness Tracker Book website, from Amazon.com, or from eBay.com. A bulk discount is offered to wellness programs, companies, or schools who order 10 or more books. All Fitness Tracker Book products are made in the United States of America.



Fitness Tracker Book is currently developing a third product, Money Tracker 2-Year Budget and Finance Log, that is due for release in winter 2013.