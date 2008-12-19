FitnessEquipmentGuru.com Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, FitnessEquipmentGuru.com (http://www.FitnessEquipmentGuru.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



FitnessEquipmentGuru.com will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.FitnessEquipmentGuru.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “FitnessEquipmentGuru.com is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



Fitness Equipment Guru (http://www.FitnessEquipmentGuru.com), an eCommerce company that provides fitness equipment, nutritional products, customer reviews and content tailored to individuals over the age of forty, announced the launch of their site today. Fitness Equipment Guru provides various types of home fitness equipment at discount prices. In addition, customers are provided with a forum to review the equipment, allowing them to share feedback and collaborate with other buyers. Finally, the company also provides customized fitness and diet-related articles, tips and blog entries for the over 40 crowd. The founder of Fitness Equipment Guru, Richard Spillane, noticed a need while looking for fitness programs and equipment tailored to him. “Our research indicates more and more people over 40 are working out and are looking to purchase fitness equipment for their home,” Spillane stated. “Many of them can’t find a one-stop site that offers fitness content tailored to their needs as well as fitness equipment. In addition, we want to provide a forum where they can connect with like-minded people while focusing on performance towards their personal health goals.” “We not only provide excellent products for customers over 40, but we also provide an experience and educational content tailored to the older athlete.” Spillane goes on to say, “We noticed a gap in the marketplace for this crowd and believe we’re well-positioned to become the leading 'go to' site for their fitness-related equipment and questions.” About Fitness Equipment Guru FitnessEquipmentGuru.com provides fitness equipment products, targeted, unique content and nutritional solutions. FitnessEquipmentGuru.com is a resource for people over the age of 40 that are looking for state-of-the-art cardio and weight training equipment.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

