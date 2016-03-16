Five 2016 Honda Vehicles Have Been Named the "Best Cars for the Money" by U.S. News and World Report

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --U.S. News and World Report studies quality and value data each year and recognizes what it deems to be the best vehicles within 21 different categories. Honda is proud to announce that 5 2016 Honda vehicles have been recognized as "Best Cars for the Money" in 6 different categories: The 2016 Civic was named "Best Compact Car for the Money," the 2016 Honda HR-V was named "Best Subcompact SUV for the Money," the 2016 Honda Odyssey was named "Best Minivan for the Money," the 2016 Honda Pilot was named "Best 3-Row SUV for the Money," and for the second year in a row, the 2016 Honda Fit was named both "Best Hatchback for the Money" and "Best Subcompact Car for the Money."



"Honda is committed to building vehicles that bring joy to our customers and ultimately deliver long-term value," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of the Honda Division. "Quality and value for money are key attributes customers expect when buying a Honda, and these awards recognize the brand's ongoing fulfillment of that promise."



About Bob Boyte Honda

