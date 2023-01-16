Five Crucial Tips to Protect Residential Plumbing Systems During Winter Storms!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --This winter has already proven to be extreme throughout all parts of the United States, and it doesn't look like it's going to let up for at least a few more months. Extreme cold temperatures and severe storms are wreaking havoc on residential plumbing systems everywhere, and these issues can potentially be catastrophic for homeowners who aren't properly prepared.



So below are five crucial tips to keep in mind to keep residential plumbing systems safe this winter!



Properly Insulating Household Pipes

One of the most important steps a homeowner can take in terms of protecting their residential plumbing system this winter is properly insulating all hazard-prone pipes. This means paying very close attention to pipes located in unheated areas of a property, including pipes found in exterior walls, basements and attic spaces.



It's also crucial to ensure that the type of insulation is adequate and made of a thick foam insulation. Too many homes are currently experiencing frozen and burst pipes this winter simply because proper insulation prevention wasn't implemented!



Opening Up Cabinet Doors

This is a big tip for when an area is going through extremely cold temperatures, because cabinet doors below bathroom and kitchen sinks can often trap cold air and lead to plumbing problems.



When a homeowner opens these types of cabinet doors, it allows for better air circulation in and around the pipes. This goes a long way towards preventing potential freezing!



Letting Faucets Drip

Although this tip may not be the most eco-conscious, it can potentially save a household's plumbing system from experiencing frozen pipes during extremely cold weather.



The whole idea behind this tip is that slightly dripping faucets will keep water flowing through a residential pipe, which then reduces the overall likelihood of frozen pipes.



Maintaining Consistent Thermostat Settings

It's also incredibly important to ensure that a home's thermostat is properly set up for a consistent temperature reading throughout the harshest winter months. Older home climate systems and thermostats can often give inaccurate readings that throw people off, so it's important to ensure consistency in order to prevent frozen pipes.



Maintaining consistent thermostat settings also goes a long way to reduce energy bills this time of year as well.



Knowing Where Shutoff Valves Are Located

This is an important residential plumbing tip for all times of the year, but it does go a long way to know shutoff valve locations during the harsh winter months as well.



Knowing where a shutoff valve is located (as well as how to turn it off) can be a lifesaver when plumbing emergencies suddenly arise. Another big tip when it comes to shutoff valves is to simply turn a household's water supply off when going on vacations during the winter months.



Due to extreme weather fluctuations, homeowners no longer can tell when a major storm will come through their area. So simply preparing a residential plumbing system for extended vacations can save a household in the long run!



