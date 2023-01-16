Five Electrical Industry Trends to Be Aware of in 2023!

Plain City, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --Residential building projects have become revolutionized by growing energy demands and all sorts of home lifestyle products, and this has led to many emerging technologies coming from electricians all over America.



Today a lot of people will go to Google and simply search electrician near me and hire the first website that pops up, and this is a true testament to just how far online marketing is going for trade industries of all types.



But the electrical industry is modernizing in all sorts of digital ways in 2023, and below are five industry trends to be on the lookout this year!



Trend #1: Dramatic Changes In Residential Energy Production



Residential energy production has been revolutionizing for many years, and there are no signs of these trends stopping in 2023. Growing renewable energy demands, distributed energy resources (DERs), and all sorts of changes in energy storage are changing how electricians go about their daily routines.



Grid parity is also going to be huge change in residential energy production in 2023, because more and more property owners are coming to terms with the fact that they can save money via energy alternatives like solar power as compared to conventional fossil fuels.



Trend #2: The Continued Emergence Of Building Information Modeling (BIM)



The 3D models used in BIM are revolutionizing how building managers and construction teams are viewing infrastructure and utilities during the planning stages of their latest projects. BIM essentially allows for a virtual construction plan, which helps teams eliminate all sorts of issues that are likely to come up during large-scale construction processes.



From an electricians standpoint, BIM is going a very long way to improve coordination and overall efficiency. BIM is also being utilized to help electrical teams when it comes to promoting energy efficiency for new buildings.



Trend #3: LED Lighting Is Here To Stay



Everyone in the electrical industry has known that LED lighting is an energy-efficient alternative to many other popular lighting technologies. And as more property owners strive to invest in sustainability, it'll become increasingly more important for electrical teams to be educated and experienced with LED bulbs and lighting fixtures.



Smart lighting is also going to continue to grow in popularity throughout 2023, which will allow people to control their light settings via smartphones.



Trend #4: Smart Homes Growing Into Smart Cities



Of course, there are plenty of other "smart" technologies found in residential and commercial properties these days, and the expanding of 5G networks across the country will help lead to smart cities in 2023. As more and more communities embrace 5G and the Internet of Things, we're likely going to see smart technologies go far beyond new home construction and into the commercial/municipal sector.



Smart city initiatives are going to be implemented all over America this year, which means that electricians will play a major role in upgrading power grid systems on a very large scale!



Trend #5: Changes In Residential Charging Options



Most people are charging their tech devices via USB cords, which is leading to a huge emergence in USB charging outlets in residential properties. Another major charging change in residential properties is the emergence of electric vehicles and their garage charging stations.



Electricians will likely be very busy installing these types of charging options in homes all over America this year!



