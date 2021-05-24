Five Exchanges Without Real-Name Authentication

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2021 --In order to protect the security of investors and prevent the inflow of black property, many digital currency exchanges have formulated strict KYC certification system, which increases the security of users' funds. However, there are also doubts that KYC real name authentication is too complex to operate. Today, I would like to recommend several exchanges that do not need real name certification.



1. ZB.com

In recent years, ZB.com has been committed to promoting compliance, actively accepting supervision, and taking low-key compliance development as the basic concept of the platform. In addition, the humanization of ZB is also well-known in the industry. The 24-hour customer service. It is learned that not all investors are willing to accept the KYC process. In order to make the user registration process more convenient and simple, ZB launched a 10000 USDT KYC free withdrawal limit for your experience while ensuring the capital security, ZB is a very suitable digital currency exchange for retail investors.



2. Binance

Binance is a blockchain trading platform and an all-round blockchain ecosystem. Zhao changpeng, the founder of Binance, is committed to promoting the development of blockchain and realizing the free circulation of value. In Binance, investors can buy BTC and other digital currencies without KYC. As one of the "new top three" in the field of digital currency, Binance, ZB and Huobi are also very powerful digital currency exchanges, which have been recognized by many friends in the industry.



3. kucoin

Kucoin is a trading platform focusing on blockchain assets created by blockchain asset enthusiasts. The founding team comes from Guangdong securities, Ant financial services and other Internet and financial companies. Its advantages lie in the stability of financial level, bank level system security, capital security and so on. As a digital currency exchange, the most important point is to ensure the safety of users' funds and ensure that the risks are controllable. From these two points of view, the Kucoin seems to be a very good choice.



4. Uniswap

Uniswap is a decentralized exchange without KYC, zero withdrawal and deposit limits.The exchange's recent surge in daily trading volume once surpassed many of the top cryptocurrency exchanges.



5. Raoxing

Raoxing digital currency exchange was founded in 2018. It is regarded as a rookie in the exchange. Its headquarters is set up in Singapore. It can help investors remain anonymous in leveraged trading and meet the needs of some investors. Although Raoxing is a young man in the digital currency exchange, its technology and risk assessment and control are also very good. After several years of experience, it has become more mature. It is very suitable for investors who want leveraged transactions without real-name authentication. Under the trade, it is more in line with the needs of some investors.



Real-name authentication is to protect the assets of investors. Asset security is always the primary consideration when investing in digital currency. I think digital currency exchange should optimize its services on the basis of ensuring these basic conditions. It can not only meet the needs of investors without considering the possible risks. These exchanges not only provide convenience for users, but also provide security for them. In such a digital currency transaction, there will be no worries.



