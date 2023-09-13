Five Home De?Cor Ideas for Your Shag Rugs

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2023 --Just like with other home accessories, well-placed shag rugs can transform an entire room's overall ambience. Everyone knows how shag rugs feature soft, cozy surfaces and long fibers, and this rug style has become synonymous with plush, Bo-Ho chic luxuriousness in recent years.



And today in 2023, shag rugs have never been more popular. That's why rug shoppers need to be prepared to not only find the best shag rugs online, but also properly decorate their homes with them.



Below are five home décor ideas that are oriented around shag rugs!



1. Elevating Neutral Rooms With Shaggy Rug Décor



Neutral, earthy colors have been wildly popular in 2023, so it makes sense for people to want to maintain this type of relaxed ambience with their new area rug purchases.



What's great about shag rugs is that they offer a cozy feeling that's truly unparalleled throughout the entire industry, and they're often the perfect match for a room that's supposed to have neutral colors. When cozy shag rugs are combined with neutral colors, it makes an entire room feel a lot more inviting!



2. Layering Shag Rugs On Top Of Other Rugs For Added Style & Texture



Rug layering refers to placing two or more area rugs on top of one another, and this has been a very popular trend throughout the industry in recent years. And today in 2023, a lot of people are placing shag rugs on top of low-pile rugs to create a unique, one-of-a-kind flooring design.



Shag rugs are often the perfect option for rug layering, and this is partly because they offer a contrasting texture as compared to most other rug styles. And when a shaggy rug goes on top of a more conventional rug, it creates a cozy, inviting ambience that also maintains full functionality.



3. Creating Warmth & Comfort In A Kid's Room Or Nursery



Shag rugs are wildly popular among parents, and this is mainly because they're perfect textures for infants and young children who like to roll around and play on floors. Parents simply don't have to worry so much when their child is playing on a shag rug, because the insulation of the long fibers makes it a safer play area.



That's why a lot of parents are placing shaggy rugs in nurseries and kid's rooms, and there's no denying how this growing trend is going to continue well into 2024 and the upcoming years ahead as more Millennials have children!



4. Adding Splashes Of Luxury In Narrow Spaces & Hallways



A lot of people think that shag rugs are usually rather large and used as centerpieces within a room's décor, but this isn't always the case.



There are now many different shag runner rugs that are available for hallways and other narrow spaces within a home, and these runner rugs are particularly helpful when someone wants their walkway areas to feel cozy underfoot.



So, by adding a shag runner rug into a narrow space, the often overlooked areas of a home's décor can obtain an added splash of style and luxury!



5. Creating A Warm Landing Space Next To Beds



Everyone loves having the first and last steps of each day be cozy and comfortable, and nothing provides this feeling better than a bedside shag rug.



Shag rugs are always a great option for bedrooms, and they work well when smaller options are placed along the sides of beds. This helps create a warm, cozy sensation that blends in perfectly with most bedroom décor.



Shag Rugs Will Continue To Grow In Popularity Throughout Fall & Winter '23!



It's been a scorching summer this year, but the weather is just beginning to turn as fall quickly approaches.



This means that rug shoppers are going to start searching for shag rugs in large numbers throughout the last few months of 2023, and shag rugs will continue to grow in popularity throughout the rest of this year and into 2024!



