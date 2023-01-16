Five HVAC Maintenance Strategies to Protect a Home's Indoor Comfort During Extreme Winter Weather

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --California, the Rockies and the Northeast have all been pummeled by extreme winter weather so far this season, and forecasts are showing these polar jet stream cycles to continue at least until late April.



Many American households have already needed to invest in HVAC maintenance this winter, and below are five important strategies to keep in mind while attempting to protect household comfort during extreme winter weather:



Try Turning Thermostat Temperatures Down (At Least A Little Bit)



One easy way to lower HVAC unit output during harsh winter months is lowering thermostat readings be a few degrees. However, one important tip to keep in mind is that lowering temperature readings significantly while out of town or during daily routines can be detrimental when needing to then significantly raise the temperature back up.



This issue is largely derived from putting too much impetus on a residential heating system, and it's why industry specialists always recommend just a slight decrease in temperature to put HVAC systems in a more sustainable output regimen.



Cleaning Out HVAC System Filters



When an HVAC system is experienced clogged or dirty filters that are full of debris, it inevitably puts an intense strain on a system's efficiency and work output. This then can lead to cooler indoor temperatures during winter months, which can then have a negative ripple effect on a system's thermostat to keep up with set temperatures.



This is why it's absolutely critical to properly clean out HVAC unit filters as much as is necessary, because it'll go a long way to ensure the overall comfort in a home or business property!



Keeping Outdoor HVAC Units Clean



A lot of homes across America have outdoor HVAC units, and these units are inevitably more prone to issues. When outdoor units get covered in ice and snow, it creates a situation in which the entire system must work much harder in order to maintain efficiency.



This is why it's absolutely critical for homeowners to always keep a close eye on their outdoor HVAC system and clean it on a regular basis during the winter months. Doing this type of HVAC maintenance will always go a long way to ensure unit durability and overall longevity!



Consider Investing In A Ductless HVAC System



Ductless HVAC systems have grown a lot in popularity throughout recent years, and this is largely due to their incredibly efficient heating during sub-zero and harsh winter temperatures/conditions.



Ductless HVAC equipment has now become one of the most proven ways for homes in cold climates to maintain comfort during serious winter storms, and this technology is only getting more and more advanced in recent years. What's great about ductless systems is that they better allow a unit's compressor to maintain high heating speeds, even during extremely cold weather patterns!



Use Supplemental Heating Strategies When It's Needed



Although modern HVAC systems are typically capable of handling extremely cold weather, it's also a great idea to consider using supplemental heating when temperatures drop into the negatives. Some common supplemental heating examples include oil heating and electric baseboard heating, so these options can come in handy during harsh storms.



Even if these supplemental strategies are only meant to be conducted a couple of times each winter, it still can go a very long way to help a household preserve the durability of their HVAC system. Wood fireplaces and stoves are also good options in these scenarios as well!



About Beehive Heating & Air

Beehive Heating & Air is a full-service HVAC company based in Northern Utah, so they've helped countless homes and businesses throughout Salt Lake City during extreme winter weather conditions.



The Beehive HVAC experts are available for comment regarding winter protection strategies, and they can be reached via this online contact form or by calling 801-980-0903.