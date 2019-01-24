Five Minimally Invasive Procedures That Can Help Reduce Chronic Pain

Freehold, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --More and more surgeons are choosing minimally invasive spine surgery whenever possible and for good reason. These types of procedures offer many advantages over traditional spine surgery. Patients experience less pain, less risk of complications, scarring, and downtime. Here are five minimally invasive procedures we offer at Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center that can help reduce chronic pain.



Endoscopic Anterior Rhizotomy

The endoscopic rhizotomy is a minimally invasive procedure that can help relieve chronic back pain as well as muscle spasms. Good candidates for this procedure include those who have experienced temporary relief from medial branch blocks, facet injections, or percutaneous rhizotomies. The advantages of an endoscopic anterior rhizotomy include its high success rate, tiny incision, minimal scarring, maximum preserved spinal mobility, minimal blood loss, no general anesthesia, and less post-operative pain resulting in a reduced need for narcotic pain medications. Many patients achieve long-term relief with just one procedure.



Endoscopic Disectomy

For patients with low back pain or a herniated disc, an endoscopic discectomy may be the solution. This extremely minimally invasive surgery involves the removal of the herniated disc material. Patients undergoing this procedure can expect to return to work in just two to three weeks, a shorter period than traditional spine surgeries typically require. Endoscopic discectomy is also a faster surgery requiring a smaller incision and less risk of infection and complications than conventional procedures. Ask your doctor if it might be right for you.



Spinal Cord Stimulator

Spinal cord stimulation has been shown to be effective for many chronic pain conditions including those that have not responded to other treatments. This innovative procedure offers several advantages over traditional treatments. For one thing, it is completely reversible should a patient decide to discontinue therapy. It also offers customizable and targeted pain relief with few to no side effects. As a minimally invasive back surgery, it requires just one small incision, resulting in less pain and reduced opioid use afterward.



Laminectomy

Laminectomy is a widespread type of minimally invasive surgery. Its objective is to relieve pressure on the spinal cord, and it is therefore also known as decompression surgery. This procedure may be performed at any position along the spine. Laminectomy can be useful for a range of problems including herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, spondylolisthesis, and spinal stenosis. There are many benefits to choosing this type of surgery. It reduces pain effectively with many patients noticing relief almost immediately after the procedure.



Microdiscectomy

Microdiscectomy procedures are great surgical advances that offer patients smaller incisions, shorter surgeries and recovery periods, and less pain. This is a procedure in which the surgeon removes parts of the herniated disc to relieve the pressure on the spine. It is particularly effective at relieving sciatic pain. The recovery period associated with microdiscectomy is shorter and easier than that of more invasive procedures, with most patients leaving the hospital within 24 hours.



Ask your Landa Spine & Orthopedic Center spine surgeon if a minimally invasive procedure is right for you.