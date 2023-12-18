Five Most Common Air Conditioner Repair Projects!

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2023 --It's incredibly frustrating when a household is going through a heatwave without a properly functioning air conditioning system, and this is why it's so important for everyone to invest in seasonal HVAC maintenance during the spring months.



Below are some of the most common air conditioner repair projects that homeowners should be aware of!



1. Malfunctioning AC Capacitor



When an AC's thermostat and blower seem to be working fine but there isn't any cold air coming from the system's vents, it could be that the unit is suffering from a malfunctioning capacitor. Although capacitor components are supposed to make certain operational noises, it's a serious red flag when humming or buzzing is occurring without any actual air conditioning results.



AC capacitors help the system's motors to start up and properly run, and they essentially provide an energy boost that gets the process past the startup phase and into a maintainable speed. Over time, it's normal for AC capacitors to break down and need to be replaced, so this is something that homeowners should be well aware of when they're noticing AC malfunctions.



2. Low Refrigerant



An AC system's refrigerant is what keeps the system cooled down via proper heat transfers. When an AC's refrigerant levels are low, the system will struggle to maintain its proper efficiency—and it could lead to other issues like complete system freezes.



Most low refrigerant levels are caused by slow leaks, which of course need to be addressed as quickly as possible. This type of dilemma will ultimately create all sorts of efficiency issues, which will strain the AC system and skyrocket a home's energy bills.



Although it's technically possible to temporarily alleviate this issue by adding more refrigerant, it's likely that it'll be necessary to pinpoint the leak in order to actually resolve the low refrigerant dilemma.



3. Clogged Condensate Drain Line



When a home gets cooled down through an air conditioner, the property is also subsequently being dehumidified. This process creates excessive moisture within the AC system that needs to be removed outside of the home. Eliminating this moisture is the job of the AC's condensate drain line, and this drain line often gets clogged.



This type of issue will lead to backups inside the AC unit, which can then lead to ceiling and floor leaks within a home. This type of air conditioner repair is very common, and it requires professional attention to fully understand what's causing the condensate drain line clog.



4. Blower Motor Failure



An AC system's blower motor is meant to move air throughout a home's ductwork, so these types of repairs are often very important for a residential HVAC system's overall functionality.



A lot of blower motor failures are also closely connected to aging capacitors, so this is the type of dilemma that may require multiple repairs in order to fully fix. Whenever electrical burning smells are present within a home's ductwork, it means that something is dangerously wrong with a blower motor.



This is never a DIY repair project, so it'll be absolutely critical to reach out to local HVAC specialists when this type of air conditioner repair is needed.



5. Faulty Compressor or Condenser Fan Motor



These two vital AC components go hand-in-hand with one another when it comes to the most common repair projects that occur throughout residential properties. These parts are components of an HVAC system's condensing unit, and these motors fail in a few different ways, including:



Shorted to ground

Open winding

Bad valves or bearings



Be Sure To Contact Local HVAC Specialists When In Need Of An Air Conditioner Repair!



The above air conditioner repair projects are just some of the many issues that homeowners may experience, but no matter what is happening within a residential AC unit, it's important to contact local HVAC specialists.



DIY air conditioner repairs are always a bad idea, so keeping these projects in professional hands will ultimately protect a home's system for the long-term future!



About Beehive Heating & Air

Beehive Heating & Air is a leading HVAC company based in northern Utah, and they support both homes and businesses with all types of heating and air conditioning repair projects.



The Beehive Team is available for comment regarding what homeowners need to know about air conditioner repairs, and they can be reached through this contact page or by calling 801-849-3864.