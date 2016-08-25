Five Principles for a Strong Vendor Management Program Webinar September 20th, 2016

Rockland, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --Miniter Group today announced it will be hosting a complimentary webinar on September 20th, 2016 at 2pm EST titled "Five Principles for a Strong Vendor Management Program". Third party risk management has recently become a hot topic for regulators. Outsourcing operations that handle sensitive customer information must now be carefully designed and managed by lenders.



This webinar will provide insight from the vendor's perspective on how to meet third party risk management requirements. "The Five Principles for a Strong Vendor Management Program" details recommendations to make sure your organization's 3rd party risk management program remains compliant with your regulators.



This webinar will be held on September 20th, 2016 at 2pm EST. Click here to register.



About Miniter Group

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing services to over 550 lenders in 45 states. Miniter's in-house software development team created a unique Borrower-Centric Insurance Tracking Solution in 2006. Miniter's products include Lender Placed Hazard, Lender Placed Flood, REO Hazard, REO Liability, Blanket Mortgage Hazard, Mortgage Impairment Insurance, Outsource Tracking, Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance and GAP Insurance.



We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at Miniter.com.