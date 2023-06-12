Five Reasons Why a Homeowner May Need a Water Heater Repair or Replacement!

Plain City, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2023 --It's always stressful when a homeowner realizes they need a water heater repair or replacement, but the truth is that water heaters are never meant to last much longer than about 15 years. Although tankless water heaters are a new plumbing advancement that are technically supposed to last upwards of 30 years, conventional tank water heaters tend to experience a whole array of issues relatively quickly.



Although there are many different red flag warning signs associated with needing water heater repairs or replacements, the following are some of the common issues that plague homeowners across America:



Diminished Water Heater Performance



Once a water heater unit is over 10 years old, it can be somewhat expected that it'll start to perform a little worse as compared to when the unit was brand new. This could correlate to increased energy bills, or even hot water supplies not lasting long enough to complete a shower.



Although older water heaters can generally be repaired, there comes a time when a homeowner has to count their losses and simply invest in a replacement unit. The good news is that today's water heaters are energy-efficient and durable, so they'll last much longer while saving homeowners more money on monthly utilities.



This is one reason why homeowners need to know how old their water heater is, and finding a serial number is the easiest way to verify a unit's age.



Hard Water Issues



Hard water plagues countless properties throughout the country today in 2023, and it can negatively impact residential plumbing systems in a whole variety of ways.



What's strange is that most homeowners don't realize they have hard water, until it's too late. When a water heater experiences prolonged sediment buildup due to hard water, it can damage the unit enough to needing a significant repair or replacement.



The best way to avoid these types of water heater issues is to invest in a water softener, which can dramatically reduce the overall volume of hard minerals in a home's water supply.



Rust Accumulation



When rust is found around a water heater tank, it's a significant warning sign that the unit is actually rotting from within. This isn't the type of issue that can be easily repaired, which is why rust accumulation often indicates a need for a new water heater replacement.



Water Heater Leaks



Water heater leaks are also very serious issues that home and business owners must take seriously. These types of leaks are a clear indication that the water heater unit has been significantly compromised.



So when a leak is spotted in or around a water heater, it's important to turn the water supply off and have the unit professionally inspected. Although there are plenty of water heater leaks that can be repaired with expert assistance, it'll depend upon where the leak is originating from in terms of whether or not a replacement is necessary.



Strange Sounds Coming From The Water Heater



Any abnormal rumbling, grinding and squealing sounds coming from a water heater need to be professionally inspected as quickly as possible. The good news is that professional plumbers can help homeowners diagnose these types of strange sounds, and a lot of these water heater noises are a result of sediment buildup within the unit's tank.



Although this can easily be repaired, if the sediment is neglected for too long, it could require a replacement.



About Yoder Plumbing

Yoder Plumbing is an industry leader located in Central Ohio, and their water heater specialists have supported both residential and commercial properties with water heater repairs and replacements.



The master plumbers at Yoder Plumbing are available for comment regarding the warning signs associated with water heater issues, and they can be reached by going through this contact page or by calling 614-845-7284.