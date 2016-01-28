Five Reasons Why CardsCashRewards.com Is a Small Business Champion

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --Each year seemingly more of America's leading companies are finding ways to attach their brands to small business competitions. The latest contest to emerge that inspires, challenges, and compels small business owners into action is The 2016 American Small Business Championship sponsored by Sam's Club and SCORE. Powered by three provocative questions, this contest is designed to take small business operators on a journey that not only transforms their business but the lives of its stakeholders. In tandem with meeting the host of rules featured on the contest's official website, entrants must attract 100 votes to qualify to win one of 102 $1,000 Sam's Club gift cards awarded two per state plus the District of Columbia. According to the contest's website, each $1,000 gift card winner will be paired with a SCORE mentor for guidance and support throughout the balance of their journey – and for the life of their business.



CardsCashRewards.com, Inc. is one of many small businesses to join The 2016 American Small Business Championship across the four week period entries are accepted. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company develops and markets gift cards to help small retailers better compete against big-box and online retailers. According to company founder Jeffery Lakes, small retailers are at an extreme disadvantage in the gift card space in contrast to big box retailers and the leading online retailers because unlike larger counterparts, small retailers cannot rely upon multiple store locations or expansive online presences for competitive advantage. With its one card/multiple merchant gift card products, CardsCashRewards.com exists to level the playing field therefore changing the game for brands, startups, and most significantly, small retailers.



According to its official website, five reasons to vote CardsCashRewards.com a 2016 Small Business Champion are as follows:



(1) CardsCashRewards.com helps to make everyday Small Business Saturday for America's small retailers

(2) The company organizes small retailers into a powerful collective for buying, trading, and bartering

(3) CardsCashRewards.com dynamically sources and implements strategic solutions for small retailers

(4) The company champions customers as its primary stakeholders

(5) CardsCashRewards.com transforms gift card recipients into dynamic 'ready-to-spend' communities



For more information about The 2016 American Small Business Championship, please visit http://championship.score.org/



For more information about CardsCashRewards.com, Inc.'s entry into this year's contest, please visit http://championship.score.org/entry/9972031



About CardsCashRewards.com, Inc.

CardsCashRewards.com, Inc. develops and markets gift cards into a host of dynamic solutions for retailers, startups, and brands. Key solutions include: marketing, branding, customer acquisition, and online advertising. Information on the range of products and services offered by CardsCashRewards.com can be found on the company website or by phone at 323-251-2358. Our primary office is located in Los Angeles, CA.