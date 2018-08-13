Five-Star Business Intelligence Training from ExistBI

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --In 2018 ExistBI have received consistent five-star positive feedback from their Global 2000 customers. ExistBI is a niche business intelligence training Company providing best of breed BI software training solutions, they currently teach over 150 classes. These classes cover Big Data, Informatica, Microsoft BI, Tableau, SAP Business Objects, IBM InfoSphere & Cognos, MicroStrategy just to name a few. Following each training, the team ask for feedback through an evaluation form, in the last six months the training staff have received a 97% five-star rating!



'Our team are not just software specific trainers, they are all data integration consultants and experienced data warehouse consulting professionals who are passionate about people, technology and enablement. One of our USP's is that we offer extended free project support following the training for any software queries resulting from first independent use.' Max Russ, Senior Director, ExistBI



ExistBI's incredibly satisfied customers have led to multiple nominations for their Big Data and Business Intelligence Services by CIOReview. ExistBI typically partner with mid-market companies, government organizations and many of Forbes Global 2000.



Some recent training testimonials:



'The training was excellent! The trainer is very knowledgeable and presented the learning material very well!' - MassMutual. 'Great course, very well-presented materials' – Schaeffler. 'Thoroughly enjoyed the training. The trainer was fantastic! It is rare but always an awesome experience when a trainer is also an experienced practioner with a breadth of knowledge and hands on experience… even well beyond the subject matter at hand. I had the feeling that the trainer could have answered in detail any question we might have had related to not only BDM but Hadoop and other relevant big data topics as well. Time well spent and I hope to encounter the trainer again.' – Alliant Energy.



To find out more about ExistBI's web intelligence training, visit their website: https://www.existbi.com/training/.



About ExistBI

ExistBI solves their customers toughest challenges by providing unmatched data warehouse consulting and Big Data analytics services in digital, technology, finance, marketing, operations and enablement. With offices in California, Ohio, New Jersey, London and Zagreb, they partner with medium to large Companies and government organizations, driving innovation through intelligent data led initiatives. They have experience across most industries and all business functions to deliver transformational outcomes for a demanding new digital world.