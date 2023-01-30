Five Ways Residential Electricians Are Upgrading Their Websites in 2023

Plain City, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2023 --The entire electrical services sector has boomed in recent years, and this has led to a significant increase in competition in cities all around the nation. People everywhere are searching online for electricians with highly competitive keywords like residential electrician near me and hiring the companies who've clearly invested the most into their internet marketing initiatives, so it goes to show just how important web design is for every electrical company!



In 2023, the residential electricians who invest in their websites and online marketing strategies will be the ones who gain a very lucrative, competitive edge. Below are five ways that countless residential electricians are upgrading their websites this year:



Designing Electrical Websites With Plenty of Informative Illustrations



Website illustrations have been wildly popular for a couple years now, and this trend is gaining a lot of traction amongst electricians in 2023. A lot of online users prefer illustrations as opposed to pictures, and this is partly because they tend to load faster and provide useful information.



This is why electrical companies everywhere need to take illustrations seriously when it comes to their website design, because this type of content will earn valuable SEO points due to Google's latest algorithm updates targeting various content alternatives to traditional text.



Some good ideas for electrical illustrations will be to portray certain "tips" and "DIY hacks" to further educate target audiences.



Placing Embedded Videos on Homepages



It's absolutely critical for residential electricians to make positive first impressions with their websites, and these types of impressions can be tough when businesses are trying to connect with new people.



One strategy that businesses are implementing is videos on the homepage, and this is a great web design tactic because it offers an engaging way to show what a company is all about (and what differentiates them from their competitors).



These videos also provide in-depth glimpses into electrical businesses, which is a great way to initiate customer connections.



Providing Detailed Descriptions of Electrical Services



Another web design strategy that's trending this year is offering thorough service descriptions, while still maintaining a minimalist aesthetic. This type of web layout is crucial in terms of being mobile-friendly, and it's also beneficial for overall user experience.



These descriptions should include the most important information about each service, while getting quick to the chase!



Constructing Dynamic Electrician Websites



Electricians everywhere are incorporating interactive web design strategies in 2023 in order to stand out from their competitors, and the general idea around this strategy is to provide online users with a special experience.



It's important for electrical businesses to remember how online users aren't just on personal computers any longer, so every website has to be prepared for mobile-friendliness in a variety of ways. Online users also want to feel consistently engaged with their favorite brands, so electricians will need to consider some of the following interactive strategies to keep people coming back again and again:



Surveys and polls

Q&As

Search bars

Carousel images

Blog commenting



Optimizing Blog Posts

All electrical websites rely upon providing specialized information that most people aren't generally aware of, and this is why electrician blogs have to be optimized to provide people with the information they're looking for.



Old and new customers should be able to obtain valuable information from an electrician company's blog, and these blogs help increase traffic and provide valuable landing pages for businesses and other websites to link back to!



About Yoder Electric

Yoder Electric has supported the entire Central Ohio region for over 18 years, and their large team of expert residential electricians has remained on the cutting edge of the industry (including with web design).



The Yoder Electric team is available for comment regarding future web design trends in the electrical industry, and they can be reached by contacting them online or by calling 614-206-5401.