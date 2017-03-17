Five-Year Warranty on Parts on Shower Cubicles Available for Selected Products from JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2017 --JT Spas is an established supplier of bathroom products from various manufacturers, and its selection now includes shower cubicles complete with a five-year warranty on parts.



JT Spas' offerings when it comes to shower cubicles and enclosures can be said to be one of the more extensive ever. Customers who would like to outfit their bathrooms with modern, compact, and fully-functional shower cubicles and enclosures can choose from a wide range available, from the most basic and standard shower cubicles to shower enclosures with more luxurious, state-of-the-art features.



The shower cubicle and bathroom product manufacturers featured at JT Spas include such well-known brands as Insignia, Lisna Waters, Hudson Reed, Aquaplus, Kubex, Kingsley, Aqualux, Sensual Spas, Royce Morgan, and more. All products also come with their expected warranty, although there are some products which come with an additional guarantee: a five-year warranty on parts.



One such example is the Insignia GT8721 Hydro Shower Cabin (Mirrored) range. This shower cabin is fully-European CE approved, and it comes with extensive features, including a fixed hand shower, a reinforced shower tray made of polymer, a fold-down cabin seat, an overhead rain shower, a built-in stereo, easy-glide doors, an LCD screen which is computer-controlled, hydro-massage jets, internal lighting, and built-in speakers, among others. But along with this, the Insignia Hydro Shower Cabin comes with an additional comprehensive five-year warranty on parts.



Aside from the above-mentioned Insignia GT8721 Hydro Shower Cabin, there are other shower cubicles and enclosures which come with five-year parts warranties as well. This includes a bigger Insignia shower cubicle model, the Insignia GT9002 Hydro Shower Cabin measuring 1200mm by 800mm, and the Insignia GT002 Hydro Shower Cabin with a measurement of 1100mm by 890mm, which is also mirrored.



Customers who are seeking a better guarantee will be more-than-satisfied with the five-year parts warranty on these products, which are made with the highest quality and standards in mind. As JT Spas explains in further detail: "Each of our shower units shows a different level of style and sophistication, but all of them serve one function – to give (the customer) the best shower experience each day. Even with the high-quality standards of our products, we ensure that the prices of these bathroom fixtures are also reasonable. Our prices for shower cubicles are affordable. (Customers) can purchase a small shower cabinet at £399 and our biggest and most luxurious shower unit costs only 2979."



To learn more about the shower enclosures at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk/.