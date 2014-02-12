Five Years of Beautiful Aprons for Apron-Ology

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2014 --Apron-ology’s unique take on a fashionable trend is one of the ways it sets itself apart from the typical fashion magazine. In the five years the magazine has been on the market, it has been mentioned on CBS’s Morning News in 2011 and exemplified how a “trend can be the perfect fit” on Niche Media in 2012. With Apron-ology gearing up to launch its sixth installment, the publication preserves its unique, homespun feel while making room for some positive changes, such as the inclusion of more high-fashion, stylized photography that truly shows off the integrity of each garment.



“We’re paying more attention to styling aprons, and our upcoming cover reflects that. We realize that most of the aprons featured in this magazine are not practical – they’re not meant to be worn for a messy kitchen endeavor. But, they are truly beautiful pieces of art,” says Managing Editor Andrea Rangno.



According to Rangno, Apron-ology brings smiles and a warm feeling to its readers. There’s a remarkable bonding experience between these extraordinary women, who share the stories of their aprons, as demonstrated from its high-spirited vibe. “I imagine that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to resist the charm of this magazine. One thing that cannot be denied is that it is full of heart,” says Rangno. For five years, Apron-ology has provided a fun, lighthearted aesthetic while setting aside space to delve into more into serious topics such as the need to keep cultural traditions alive and providing a creative outlet for women to heal through their art.



Apron-ology’s Volume 6 is now available on newsstands, or directly from the publisher at: stampington.com/apronology



