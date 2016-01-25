Fix a Broken Hoverboard in Three Days with Newly Launched Trend Setter Direct Repair Center

Cape Coral, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2016 --What's worse than a broken hoverboard? Having nowhere to fix it fast. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue - no matter where it was purchased. Helping hoverboarders nationwide, Trend Setters Direct announces the launch of their new Hoverboard Repair Center. Once they receive it, the company will fix it and send it back within three days. And it all starts with a simple email.



How so? Just email pictures of the broken hoverboard with a brief description of the problem to repairs@Trendsettersdirect.com. In quick time a representative will respond with a price quote to fix it. Located in Cape Coral, Florida the service center is equipped to fix any issue or help a boarder find out how.



For starters, Trend Setters Direct will fix a hoverboard with the following issues:



Replace Motherboard /Bluetooth Boards

Repair LED Lights

Replace Tires/Fix Loose Tires

O-Ring Broken (center piece on board)

One Side Malfunction

Broken Charger on Board

Replacement Cover/Shell



If there are additional repairs or other concerns, boarders can just describe them in their email and the company will work to resolve the issue no matter what it is.



Taryn L. Nahm, a representative of Trend Setters Direct said of the Repair Center launch, "It's so good to offer this service to every hoverboard owner in every city in the nation. Lifestyle tech products are our business from start to finish. From supplying them to fixing them. Super happy to pass that on to new customers."



For more information visit www.trendsettersdirect.com or go direct at http://www.trendsettersdirect.com/collections/9-hoverboard-repair-center.



About Trend Setters Direct

Trend Setters Direct is a Florida-based premium retailer of a wide selection of lifestyle products designed for entertainment. Some of the interactive products include electric longboards, hoverboards, drones, and self-balancing scooters. Serving a wide section of the tech marketplace the company now offers a new nationwide Repair Center for hoverboards.



