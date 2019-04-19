Flagship Fitness Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign for Nationwide Rollout of Next-Generation Health Clubs

Ramsey, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2019 --The founder and his team embody that Flagship Fitness, in just few short years, will be a major player in this $25.3 billion health and fitness industry. We project revenue that will exceed $50 million by 2027. Not stopping there, The management is looking far beyond $50 Million revenue, and is exploring the idea to enter as many "B" markets (the growing markets that has potential of becoming "A" type or mature market in just few years) and create healthy lifestyle villages where entire families will exercise, relax at the spa, grab a healthy meal for the entire family at flagship café, or get together and socialize after a yoga class to drink a healthy smoothie.



The fact is, family lifestyles are changing yet the health and fitness industry hasn't changed at all in decades. This is out of step with the times as the number of overweight people is increasing at an alarming rate, and health clubs are not changing people's lifestyle, but instead just providing an area for people to exercise. Despite record numbers of new health and fitness centers in America, obesity in America is also at record highs and is among the leading causes of death. Equally startling is that if obesity doesn't kill someone, the looming threat of diabetes is close at hand.



With so much change in how Americans live, eat, work and even entertain themselves change is long overdue in how Americans maintain health and fitness.



To that end, Flagship Fitness is proposing to build a 64,000 square-foot facility providing a fitness and wellness resort in Ramsey, Minnesota, that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They plan to have healthy experiences for the entire family and aim to be the ultimate social and athletic destination in every community they maintain a presence. Flagship plans to offer the best boutique programs and provide impressive services one would expect from an upscale resort at affordable monthly rates.



Flagship Fitness aims to improve the lives of residents of Ramsey, Minnesota and the surrounding communities by providing an upscale fitness and wellness facility with plans for national expansion. The business plan provides for state-of-the-art workout equipment, highly trained instructors, personalized workout plans to fit individual needs, and a variety of classes and programs for an entire family. Going further, plans include an indoor aquatic center complete with a four-lane lap pool and zero depth entry family pool, to the Flagship Kids Academy which offers parents the ability to have uninterrupted workouts while their children are cared for by trained daycare providers, Flagship Fitness will be the place for families to come to have fun while getting healthy together.



Flagship fitness has laid much of the groundwork already. Far beyond a business plan, Flagship Fitness has secured full financing for property acquisition and construction on top of nearly $3 million in government subsides. As a result, much of the guesswork and uncertainty in such a venture has already been eliminated.



This investment opportunity is accessible to anyone with very modest minimum investments. Per share cost to all equity investor will be $.64 cents. Upon successful financing those equity shares will increase by 230.29% to $1.48 per shares.



Curious investors are invited to peruse the offering here - http://bit.ly/2TSZZOe