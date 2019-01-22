Flame Token Announces 1 Million Sign-Ups, Becoming the Biggest Crypto Airdrop in History

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --The airdrop started on December 1st 2018 and within the first 3 days, it gave away the 525 million $XFL it initially set out to distribute. Due to the growing number of participants, the Flame Token team doubled the amount of tokens in the airdrop, spreading the extra rewards across several rounds.



With over 950 million $XFL distributed so far and only less than 100 million $XFL left, the challenge to get some Flame tokens becomes harder. But signing up on FlameToken.io is easy; you only need an email address.



The Flame Token (XFL) is intended to reward activities on the Sharesome platform, including tipping content creators. Advertising on Sharesome can only be paid through the XFL token.



Sharesome is an adult entertainment social network that allows users to create a personal feed populated with content they enjoy the most. A regular user on the platform can stay anonymous and just follow other users, adult stars and topics while a verified performer or content creator is able to upload content and build an audience.



Unlike other social media platforms, Sharesome is specifically built for adult content creators. The platform offers them tools to build a following, while all posts include a tip button powered by Flame Token. Besides receiving tips from fans, performers and cam models use Sharesome to drive traffic to their paysites / camsites.



Sharesome has seen tremendous user growth as people moved away from Tumblr after the ban on porn. Launched a year ago, the platform is now the fastest-growing NSFW social network.



The Flame Token airdrop ends on February 1st or at 2 million participants, whichever comes first.