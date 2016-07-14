Flamoy, Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Health and Fitness Products

West Roxbury, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Margaret Moynihan is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EmergeButterfly.com. The website offers a wide variety of health and fitness products with a particular focus on the fitness trackers like Fitbits, Bluetooth fitness bracelets, and wireless pedometers. Moynihan was inspired to start the website after an injury made her change her perspective on fitness, when she had been living an inactive lifestyle. She had to have ankle surgery and went through a slow and tedious recovery that made her take her health a little more seriously. Moynihan is now long past that point and after realizing that she didn't have a clue as to what it meant to be healthy before, she wanted to help others in similar situations on their path to being healthy and fit. Moynihan wanted to help people find a way to be fit in a gentle and realistic way by giving them practical ways to get fit and goals they can reach one step at a time. She wanted to help people break through the noise and find what they really need and what really works without it being overwhelming.



There are many excellent health and fitness products featured within the merchandise of EmergeButterfly.com. The website carries items including fitness trackers, exercise equipment, yoga supplies, fitness gear such as fitness balls and mats, fitness wear like workout leggings and hoodies, vitamins and supplements, and more. In the future, Moynihan plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include ice packs, heating packs, and aromatherapy to create a relaxing environment and make getting fit more enjoyable and comfortable. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost important to Moynihan regarding each and every transaction made on EmergeButterfly.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with an easy transformation from living an inactive lifestyle to someone who is improving their fitness level. Moynihan strives to offer a variety of products along with guidance and starting points so people can find what they like to use the most. The name of the website "emerge butterfly" signifies the transformation that Moynihan hopes people will see when using her website. Butterflies start out as caterpillars and make cocoons and protective environments. Moynihan hopes to have the website as that protective environment so people can come out of their "cocoon" as a beautiful butterfly that is free and light, healthy and fit. Her website symbolizes the beauty of change in this way.



To complement the main website, Moynihan is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourHealthAndWealthBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to the benefits of getting fit and how it's tied to your wealth. Moynihan was inspired by the famous phrase "Health is your first wealth." She hopes to give people useful tips and information on becoming healthy and fit and wealthy as a result. The information on the blog is designed to help people become fitter and have more energy which will allow them to take on more activities that will help them generate wealth. She hopes to help people make better and healthier choices so they can enjoy their wealth when they're healthy.



About EmergeButterfly.com

EmergeButterfly.com – a division of Flamoy, Inc. – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Margaret Moynihan.



Margaret Moynihan

http://www.EmergeButterfly.com

617-469-1806



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com