Flappy Bird Creators Set to Release New Flying John Game for Facebook, iOS and Android

Amersfoort, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --Already enjoying the success of millions of plays for their wildly popular online game Flappy Bird, the Dutch company G-Projects ups the ante on what a digital bird aloft can do. Known affectionately by its creators as “Flappy 2.0” the Flappy Bird follow-up is entitled Flying John and will thrill gamers worldwide in late April. Flying John is already available for Android in the Google Play store and will be available on iOS and Facebook later this month. The game will give players a new and fully customizable experience. An experience with the ability to unlock new birds and change the game’s background via coins earned through successful play.



Stefan Gaasbeek, owner of G-Projects said of the Flying John launch, “When Flappy Bird went viral and received millions of plays we knew we had to create the perfect follow-up. We’ve brought a lot of thought to this project and we’re confident that by giving the gamer the ability to customize their own experience it not only makes the game increasingly fun, it makes it all the more addicting.”



Available at month’s end on FlappyBird.com the new G-Projects game has a sleeker look than its predecessor. Making the most of the new look with backgrounds that can be changed, Flying John gamers will also be introduced to five new talented birds including the game’s namesake, John. Gamers can earn coins to unlock Flying Bert, Flying Lynn, Flying Tweet and Flying Chad. Though beginning with the “face” of the game Flying John, for between 600 and 10,000 coins the new birds with their own original looks can bring hours of riveting fun.



About G-Projects

G-Projects is a Dutch online entertainment company located in Amersfoort, Netherlands founded in 2007 by twin brothers Stefan and Erwin Gaasbeek. The company is the creator of the popular online game FlappyBird.com. G-Projects celebrates the launch of the newest addition to their gaming line up, Flying John. Flying John will be available at the end of April on FlappyBird.com, Facebook, Google Play Store and iTunes.



For more information or links to the app stores please visit http://www.flappybird.com/.



