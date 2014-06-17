Flash Flipbook Software for Mac by Flipbuilder Has Received Good Reviews

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2014 --Flipbuilder.com, a leading software company, has rolled out a Mac version of its flagship product. It is the flash flipbook software for Mac. The technology is for those people who love to read and seek after the latest technology. It provides a wonderful page flip ebook experience. The software satisfies the passion of the book readers and the technology lovers.



With the new technology, people can convert PDF to flash flipbook on Mac OS and read the book on almost all devices. The users can easily make efficient, enticing brochures or magazines with real time page flip experience. One can also choose from various different kinds of templates and themes, which make excellent digital publications.



What makes the flash flipbook software for Mac outstanding is its unique flip experience and ability to convert PDF files into a wonderful flip ebook. Flip ebook created by the software is also mobile friendly and can be shared online and offline.



The tool creates lifelike flip pages from static PDF files on Mac OS 10.5 or higher versions. It is a proven great conversion tool for Mac users that create fresh content for their websites and blogs.



Jason Chen, CEO of the company said, “Mac version of the flash flipbook software is a wonderful offering for those who want a unique experience. This is dual benefit not only to literature lovers, but for those who want to explore another facet of technology.”



A tech savvy MNC marketing employee said, “One of my friends works in the marketing team at a high post in an MNC and uses MAC products. He showed me his company's brochures, which he intended to make it into a flip like pdf using the page flip software and he suggested that I do the same for my organization. My boss was very happy with the idea and gave it a thumb up. The product actually turned out worth the investment for us.”



