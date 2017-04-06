FLASR, Inc. (OTCPink:FLSR) CEO Confirms Commitment to Company with "Share Reduction"

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --FLASR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLSR) announced today that CEO, inventor and FLASR founding visionary, Everett Dickson, has returned 70,000,000 shares of FLASR common stock to treasury.



Mr. Dickson is quoted as saying, "I'm encouraged with the progress we are making with restructuring. I hope this action demonstrates my continued support."



He went on to say, "This share block represents all of the common shares issued to me. I'm not now, nor have I, sold any of shares I own into the market place."



As mentioned on Twitter, this is one of several announcements to be made. Please watch for further updates, news, and filings.



Thank you,



Everett Dickson

CEO



About FLASR

Atlanta-based, FLASR (OTCMKTS:FLSR), is a publicly traded company, and a first-of-its-kind tobacco accessory producer, targeting moist snuff users in the U.S. Founded in 2012, the company thoroughly researched this growing industry and recognized the need for more discreet and convenient disposal of moist tobacco by-product. The result is FLASR's 4-oz. pocket-size, portable tobacco flask, with unique bottle designs and revolutionary Thumb-Lock Twist Cap.



Visit view OTC market listing; and follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



Disclosure Statement:

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire