FLASR, Inc. (OTCPink:FLSR) CEO Resigns

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --FLASR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLSR) announced today that CEO, inventor and FLASR founding visionary, Everett Dickson, has resigned, effective immediately.



Mr. Dickson is quoted as saying, "I am stepping down from Flasr, Inc, to pursue a much bigger opportunity with another company, with explosive growth potential."



Thank you,

Everett Dickson

CEO



About FLASR

Atlanta-based, FLASR (OTCMKTS:FLSR), is a publicly traded company, and a first-of-its-kind tobacco accessory producer, targeting moist snuff users in the U.S. Founded in 2012, the company thoroughly researched this growing industry and recognized the need for more discreet and convenient disposal of moist tobacco by-product. The result is FLASR's 4-oz. pocket-size, portable tobacco flask, with unique bottle designs and revolutionary Thumb-Lock Twist Cap.



Visit view OTC market listing; and follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.



Disclosure Statement:

Source: Uptick Newswire