Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years' experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, knows that tape has more uses than just to seal up boxes and other packages. It often is used in other industries where things like tabbing, splicing, wrapping and other activities are done and are still customer-facing. In the case of flatback tape it can be used for tabbing products, splicing items together, and more. And when clients work with Phoenix Tape & Supply, they can have flatback tape custom designed with their logo and name so that when it gets to the end user their name is prominent on the product.



For any production process that produces rolls of things, whether that is bubble wrap, steel coil, or anything else, the end of the roll needs to be held down so that it can be transported more easily. These tabbing needs are perfect for the flatback tape which removes easily when it is no longer needed but still will hold the end of the roll down until it is needed. It may be a small detail, but the custom printed flatback tape is a reminder to everyone of where that material came from.



In other cases, clients may need to splice together several of the same items to produce a long and continuous feed of material. This splicing can be used as a count feature where every hundred units there is a splice for the next hundred units, for example. The custom printed flatback tape is stronger than traditional masking tape and is easy to tear when needed.



Companies in the food service industries also find flatback tape very versatile for wrapping up their products. From restaurants with a large take-out business to grocery stores, high-end specialty food stores or corner delis selling sandwiches, using a branded flatback tape that is easy for customers to remove adds an extra level of branding. Flatback helps keeps the food secure and then is easily removed for a delicious meal.



It may not seem like that big of a deal to have a name and/or logo added to the flatback tape that is used in the production. Yes, clients could use any tape to accomplish the same thing, but the level of professionalism that a custom flatback tape provides cannot be replicated in any other way. They offer multiple tape widths as well from one inch wide up to three inches wide. This tape makes a great tape for not only splicing and tabbing, but also for masking as well as edging and binding.



When clients work with the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply, they can order in as small quantities as a single case of tape rolls. This small quantity means that they can test out different concepts and don't need to invest a massive amount. They will also ship the order for free in the lower 48 states of the continental United States. Contact them today to get started on a custom flatback tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.