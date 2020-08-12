FLATsite Offers Free Trial for Static WordPress Sites

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2020 --FLATsite, a Luxembourg based company, launched its headless WordPress Platform with a 30-day free trial. Use FLATsite to turn resource heavy WordPress sites into secure, light-weight flat HTML/CSS sites. It is purpose-built for the next generation of WordPress static sites. FLATsite was specifically designed for WordPress agencies, passionate web developers, freelancers and anyone else in the WordPress community who needs to keep an eye on security and resource consumptions.



FLATsite is a revolutionary platform used to create and manage WordPress site assets on a secured global network. It eliminates the need to manage servers and perform frequent updates. Features include a single global dashboard, multi-user settings, integrated headless WordPress technology, built-in static generator and automatic theme and plugin updates – everything you need to make work easier.



FLATsite's technology affords agencies, developers, and freelancers the same performance and security benefits offered by first-class enterprise software.



"We're proud to launch FLATsite services to help developers and agencies manage and secure their WordPress sites," said Michiel Grotenhuis, Chief Operations Officer at FLATsite. "Our goal is to help users move away from old-fashioned DevOps and huge stacks by removing unnecessary resource load and code. The result is a significantly faster site, running on fewer resources while improving security by eliminating entry points targeted by hackers."



FLATsite is available now. Start your free 30-day no-risk trial. Set up is fast and easy and requires no credit card at sign up.



Visit us at FLATsite to watch the walk-through video and try the demo – no sign up required.