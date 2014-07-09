Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2014 --The Black Rose Collection's mantra is that all women deserve clothes that are luxurious, hip and fun. “With this new website featuring spring and summer fashion just in time for the season, we're ready to take celebrity fashion to the masses,” Black Rose founder Kimberly N. Thomas said. “You don't need to be a celebrity to dress like one.” The company focuses on providing gorgeous clothing at prices that women can actually afford.



According to Glamour Magazine, some of the top trends for Spring/Summer 2014 are tea length skirts, pretty pastels and bomber jackets. The Black Rose Collection is right on trend, featuring beautiful floral tea-length skirts, pastel blouses and even a throwback red varsity bomber jacket.



For consumers who are ready to put away their winter clothes, the Black Rose Collection features a variety of striking dresses that can be dressed down for the beach or dressed up for a night on the town. The Striped Maxi Dress, Teal We Meet Again Dress, Orange You Happy Dress and Busy Blue Leopard Dress are designed for women on-the-go who want value with their style.



At TheBlackRoseCollection.com, women can view a Look book that will inspire them to create looks for every situation, from Sexy Ballroom to Fashion Queen to Night Party and more. The individual pieces define casual chic, with floral skirts, delicate halter tops, and fitted and feminine blouses, all with a glamorous edge.



About The Black Rose Collection

The Black Rose Collection distributes clothing and accessories for women who want fashion that is on trend but affordable for everyday women. The new website allows consumers to browse the latest styles and purchase clothes right from their living rooms.



Contact

Kimberly N. Thomas

Phone 205-844-7026

Email info@theblackrosecollection.com