Fleece & Thank You Hosts Make a Blanket Day to Give Comfort & Hope to Children

West Bloomfield Township, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --Fleece & Thank You, a Michigan-based non-profit organization, will host its 2nd annual Make A Blanket Day on Saturday, August 4 from 1- 5 p.m. at Airtime Trampoline in Troy, Michigan. With hundreds of volunteers expected to attend, Make A Blanket Day has a goal of making 2,500 blankets at this year's event to provide comfort and hope to children in the hospital.



"When children learn they've been diagnosed with cancer or a serious illness, it's traumatizing for them and their family," said Nick Kristock, executive director of Fleece & Thank You. "By providing a cozy, colorful fleece blanket, with a personalized video message, our goal is to make a positive difference in their lives during this challenging time."



Beyond a fleece blanket with a whimsical, colorful pattern, Fleece & Thank You helps give children in the hospital a powerful connection to the outside world with a video message of support from the blanket maker, who films a 10-15 second video on their smartphone or computer.



"The video message that accompanies each Fleece & Thank You blanket can be the most exciting part of the process," said Kristock, who led the development of a proprietary video software to make this possible. "While the soft, comforting blanket is experienced by the touch, the inspiring video message is felt by the heart."



Donations and event sign ups can be made at www.crowdrise.com/ftyblanketday18. Every $24 donation covers the cost of providing a blanket and video message to another child. There are a few ways to participate:



Pay a blanket forward with a monetary donation and volunteers will make that blanket at the event.



Make a blanket yourself! Donate at Crowdrise.com and bring your email receipt on August 4th.



Create a team and fundraise to make blankets as a group! You can make these on your own, in the office, at home, OR you can make them at the event on August 4th.



About Fleece & Thank You

Founded in 2015, Novi, Michigan-based Fleece & Thank You is the brainchild of 26-year old Nick Kristock, who has assembled a passionate team, board of directors and volunteers all working toward the mission to create and provide fleece blankets to all 30,000 pediatric patients annually, throughout the State of Michigan. The Novi, Michigan-based non-profit organization has helped create nearly 40,000 blankets to date.



Previously, Kristock spent two years playing professional soccer in Australia, where he volunteered at a children's hospital. It was during this time, that he met 4 year-old Sophie, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Sophie became his inspiration to create Fleece & Thank You.



More information can be found at FleeceAndThankYou.org or by contacting 313.451.3665. Airtime Trampoline Troy is located at 662 E. Big Beaver Rd. https://www.crowdrise.com/FTYBlanketDay18