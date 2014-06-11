Flemington Car & Truck Country Donates More Than $10,000 to Children of the Valerie Fund

Flemington, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2014 --Flemington Car & Truck Country has partnered with the New Jersey Auto Retailers Unite Program in support of The Valerie Fund for children with cancer and blood disorders.



To date, the Flemington-based dealership group has donated $10,000 to the fund on behalf of its associates, their families and their customers.



“The entire Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Dealerships is very excited to donate $5 for every car, truck or SUV sold at any of our dealerships through September 30," added Flemington’s President Byron Brisby.



The move is part of a broader state-wide initiative by the New Jersey Auto Retailers Unite Program, whereby every customer who takes a test drive through August 30 at a participating dealership will get a Sweepstakes Ticket for a new car.



Plus, anyone who buys or leases a vehicle before September will receive an additional 3 Sweepstakes Tickets. Customers can register for the Sweepstakes on the campaign’s website, with the draw taking place at a gala celebration on September 14.



“Our organization loves the chance to help such an important organization. Being able to reward a loyal Flemington Car and Truck Country customer for contributing to the Valerie Fund makes this a can’t-miss opportunity,” remarked their Vice President, Byron Brisby Jr.



As a result of its efforts, the New Jersey Auto Retailers Unite Campaign has already raised over $280,000 for The Valerie Fund.



Said Flemington Car & Truck Country Chairman Steve Kalafer: “We’re proud to partner with the New Jersey Auto Retailers Unite Program for this worthwhile cause. The Valerie Fund offers medical care, counseling and other services to more than 4,000 children every year – and we are more than happy to support their life-changing efforts.”



For further information, contact Ellen Nardoni at enardoni@flemington.com or call 866-200-8178.



About Flemington Car & Truck Country

Located in Flemington, NJ, Flemington Car & Truck Country comprises 17 major automotive brands, including Audi, Buick, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Infiniti, Loincoln, Jeep, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Subaru and Volkswagen.



Founded in 1976, the Flemington Group has a long history of community engagement, including partnerships with Somerset Medical Center, Hunterdon Healthcare and the Somerset Patriots baseball team. To learn more, visit http://www.flemington.com.



About the Valerie Fund

Established in 1976 in memory of 9-year-old Valerie Goldstein by her parents, Ed and Sue, The Valerie Fund exists to provide comprehensive health care and support for children with cancer and blood disorders.



Today, there are seven Valerie Fund Children’s Centers which provide state-of-the-art care and support for more than 4,000 children, in addition to offering wide-ranging support for their families.



Together, the Valerie Fund centers host more than 25,000 individual patient visits every year.