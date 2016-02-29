Flex Academies Announces Partnership with MLB's Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Flex Academies has partnered with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy to offer Flex's high-quality enrichment activities for Washington D.C. area youth.



The Nationals Youth Baseball Academy focuses on positive character development, academic achievement, and improved health for youth living in underserved communities in D.C.



According to Preston Shytle, Senior Director of Development and Marketing for the Academy, many young people in D.C.'s Wards 7 & 8 face several barriers to success – consequently, statistics show that only 20-40% of elementary school students achieve passable test scores in math and reading, and nearly 60% of students drop out of high school before graduation. In an effort to alter this trajectory, the Academy uses a holistic approach to youth development, says Shytle, providing its young Scholar-Athletes with exposure to character-building, academic enrichment, and wellness programming.



After school, Scholar-Athletes at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy receive baseball and softball instruction, study hall time to complete their homework, and healthy foods. Thanks in part to Flex Academies, the program also exposes Scholar-Athletes to a variety of new experiences and learning opportunities. With the support of an on-site Flex coordinator, instructors lead unique programs for youth such Lego Engineering, Art & Drawing, STEM Engineering, Improv & Theater Games, Dance/Step, and Shark Tank.



"We at Flex are proud to partner with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy to offer high-quality, safe afterschool enrichment to these students," said Flex Academies President Josh Chernikoff. He points out that the goal is to bridge what has been called the "activity gap" among students in underserved communities. "We hope to be able to extend this kind of partnership to other cities and teams where we can offer students these opportunities."



"Flex has canvassed the area for the best instructors," said Bryant Curry, Program Manager for Family and Community Engagement at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. "They add a strong component to our program."



The Nationals Youth Baseball Academy's program aims to capture the attention of their Scholar-Athletes in positive ways. The goal is to keep them interested in their academics and coming to the Academy for mentoring and positive learning experiences.



About Flex Academies

Flex Academies is a Washington, D.C.-based manager of afterschool enrichment activities for schools and Parent Teacher Associations. Flex offers a fun, safe afterschool program that benefits schools, their PTAs and their students through a wide variety of afterschool enrichment activities such as cooking, chess, sports and the arts. Since 2008, Flex Academies has partnered with schools throughout metro D.C. and Connecticut to provide high quality afterschool programs to over 12,000 students. The company has helped to transform these schools' extracurricular activities into a safer and more exciting learning environment while also serving as a significant source of revenue for the PTA as well.